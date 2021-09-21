5 Westchester County Bartenders All Cocktail Lovers Need to Know

Get to know the five talented spirit slingers competing to craft the best cocktail in our annual Wine & Food Festival Bartender Shake-Off. While many Wine & Food Fest visitors are happy to drop by the wine and spirit booths at our Burger & Beer Blast or our Grand Tasting Village, insiders know one of the best places to try craft cocktails is at the annual Bartender Shake-Off on Wednesday, September 22. This year, join us for the event at Rye Playland during our Party on the Pier.