What’s In Those Swag Bags? Here’s A Look At The Goodies Gifted At This Year’s Emmy’s Celebrity Giving Suite

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

Backstage Creations Giving Suite™ at the 73rd Emmy® Awards was a celebrity-filled evening of giving and receiving backstage at the show just steps off the red carpet.

Source: Willy Sanjuan / 2021 Television Academy

Stars from Michaela Coel , Debbie Allen , Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez, Kate Winslet to Ewan McGregor and the cast of Hamilton to Ted Lasso visited the suite to autograph a gift bag to be auctioned to raise funds for the Television Academy Foundation’s many programs.

Source: Willy Sanjuan / 2021 Television Academy

This year’s Backstage Creations Giving Suite™ at the Emmys featured Nu Skin, Two Chicks, SkinnyPop, Agni, Tiber River, Minty ReliePH, Never Go Alone, HP, Calm, G-Labs, Empiria, Michaela Coel’s Misfits book, Prospero tequila, Petrova Chocolates, Real Fruit Body, Rock N Rose Aromas, Thera Cane, Genusee with resorts from Four Seasons Nevis, Bocas Bali and Espacio Waikiki in the Josh Johnson Home designed lounge benefitting the Television Academy Foundation.

Source: Willy Sanjuan / 2021 Television Academy

The items in the Giving Suite™ and gift bag include:

Agni – Essential for women 16+, the Women’s Health Box was crafted with a Medical Advisory Board to replenish the micronutrients and vitamins that women most often lack, and provide them in the most bioavailable and delicious form: Food.

Bocas Bali Luxury Water Villas – Panama’s Premiere Over-the-Water Environmentally Friendly Luxury Resort.

Calm – Annual, premium subscription to Calm, the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life.

Empiria Fragrances – This black-owned niche fragrance house, providing classic contemporary fragrances with an African heritage, is promoting its fragrance Oshun V to embrace the power within and indulge in the bliss of a goddess.

ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki – One of the most exclusive and luxurious hotels in Hawaii, ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki is a 9-floor, 9-suite boutique property where each suite occupies a 2,250 square-foot floor with a jacuzzi-clad balcony offering panoramic ocean views; Italian marble bathrooms with a dry sauna and glassed shower; personal elevator entry; a fully equipped chef’s kitchen; as well as an onsite French-Japanese culinary concept, Mugen.

Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies – A place where smiles greet you as you step off the boat, where the crest of the sun over Nevis Peak sparkles on the waters of two oceans that meet but never cross, Four Seasons Resort Nevis is a captivating combination of adventure, serenity and recreation that just waits for your discovery.

Source: Willy Sanjuan / 2021 Television Academy

G-Labs UK – Discovery Day & Night Duo Body Oil & RFID Card is the wellness concept that supports whole body well-being.

Genusee – Genusee is the first circular economy eyewear brand proudly made in Flint, Michigan from 15 single use plastic water bottles in Flint, Michigan.

HP Sprocket Studio – Print high-quality 4×6” photos directly from your smartphone using the HP Sprocket Studio Instant Photo Printer.

Minty + ReliePH – Minty + ReliePH is a clean and toxic-free brand built on naturally derived ingredients.

Source: Willy Sanjuan / 2021 Television Academy

Macmillan Publishers Michaela Coel’s Personal Manifesto MISFITS.

Never Go Alone Edition 01 Go Mask, handmade in Italy featuring ultra-lightweight layers treated with Viroblock Antimicrobial Technology.

Nu Skin ageLOC® LumiSpa® The ageLOC® LumiSpa® device gives an energizing facial massage that will give you brighter, softer, and smoother skin.

Petrova Chocolates – Artisanal, chef-driven chocolate bonbons.

Próspero Tequila Blanco – Designed by Stella Anguiano, one of Mexico’s premier female Master Distillers, Próspero Tequila is a hand-crafted spirit that offers an unparalleled flavor with a smooth, elegant and perfectly balanced finish.

Source: Willy Sanjuan / 2021 Television Academy

Real Fruit Body – Coconut Shea Mango Whipped Body Cream.

Rock n Rose Aromas – Luxury soy candles by Rock n Rose Aromas, beautifully designed and hand poured in Scotland.

SkinnyPop – Free of artificial ingredients, GMOs, gluten and preservatives, SkinnyPop Kettle Corn Sweet & Salty is a tried-and-true favorite—now with a tasteful upgrade of ingredients and flavors to create a dynamic balance of savory and sweet.

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager – Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted “trigger points” anywhere they occur – breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!

Source: Willy Sanjuan / 2021 Television Academy

Tiber River – The Happiest Clean on Earth Package.

Two Chicks Cocktails – Two Chicks Cocktails are premium ready-to-drink sparkling cocktails made with real spirits, founded and run by women.

Source: Willy Sanjuan / 2021 Television Academy

This year’s Giving Suite™ is designed by Josh Johnson Home . With his signature look of “Modern Hollywood Glamour”, Josh provides a luxurious and ultra-chic aesthetic for celebrity guests to enjoy while they peruse the products, mingle, and lounge within his custom stylized vignettes. Based in both West Hollywood and Nashville, Josh’s lovable personality earned him the nickname “Sparkle Josh” and the title of Fan Favorite during the second season of HGTV’s Design Star, along with the Design Star “All Stars” series. Josh Johnson Home, Josh’s exclusive line of glam home décor, is available nationwide.

#Swag#Design#Vitamins#Chicks#Calm G Labs#Rock N Rose Aromas#Four Seasons Nevis#The Josh Johnson Home#The Women S Health Box#A Medical Advisory Board#African#Italian#Four Seasons Resort Nevis#Television Academy G Labs#Hp Sprocket Studio#Ageloc#Lumispa#Pr Spero Tequila
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel. The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings. To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security. For Cruz, her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

