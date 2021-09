Have you talked with your supplier and gotten your fertilizer booked for this fall yet? If not you should consider doing so soon! I have talked with my Coop and others in our area and they all are saying the same thing. Fertilizer supplies are tight this fall. Some of the fertilizer is imported from overseas. With the COVID-19 pandemic that pretty well explains why that fertilizer is expensive and in tight supply. But there are other reasons fertilizer supplies are tight this fall.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO