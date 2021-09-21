Burlington County school forced to go virtual after thieves damage 12 school buses
Students at the Burlington County Special Services School were forced to go back to remote learning after someone damaged numerous school buses. Westampton Township police say that 12 school buses had their catalytic converters stolen over the weekend, leaving the district scrambling to get students to school on Monday. The buses are owned by the school. Officials are hoping that surveillance video can help solve the crime.newjersey.news12.com
