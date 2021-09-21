Caddo Mills ISD Superintendent supports teacher following reported arrest

The Caddo Mills Independent School District said it has been made aware of the recent arrest of one its school teachers on a theft charge, but is not intending to take action at the present time.

Superintendent Luke Allison issued a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon concerning the arrest of middle school teacher Jessica Kreais.

“Ms. Kreais has been with the district for the past two years and she is a wonderful educator and is in good standing with Caddo Mills ISD,” Allison said.

Records indicate that Kreasis, 30, of Wolfe City, was taken into custody Sept. 16 by the Greenville Police Department on an outstanding warrant out of Delta County for a misdemeanor charge of theft of service of the value of more than $100, but less than $750. Kreais was released the next day on a $2,000 bond.

In his letter, Wilkinson said he and Kreais have spoken that she is confident the issue is a mistake and will be resolved shortly through court proceedings.

Allison urged residents not to rush to judgment based on rumors or misinformation.

“Ms. Kreais does not and has never posed a threat to the students of Caddo Mills Middle School,” Allison said. “She has been a valuable part of the Caddo Mills Middle School team in the future and I anticipate she will continue to be one in the future as well.”