MLB

Tigers' Victor Reyes: Tallies four hits

 7 days ago

Reyes went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored during Tuesday's win over the White Sox. After doubling and scoring against Dallas Keuchel in the third inning, Reyes swatted a two-run single against Aaron Bummer in the seventh. It was the second four-hit effort of the year for the 26-year-old, who is expected to see more playing time with Derek Hill (knee) on the shelf. Across 74 games, Reyes has five homers and nine doubles while batting .250/.277/.407.

