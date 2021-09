Gonsolin tossed 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Reds, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two. Gonsolin was denied a second start of the week after the Dodgers opted to use him Sunday behind Clayton Kershaw, who was on a limited pitch count in his second outing since returning from the 60-day injured list. While the setup still seemingly put Gonsolin in favorable position to potentially scoop up a win, Kershaw ended up being the pitcher of record after he departed with a 6-1 lead after five innings. Gonsolin should slot back into the Los Angeles rotation when a fifth starter is next needed Saturday in Arizona.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO