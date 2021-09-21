ZGF Architects Views Authentic Design as an Extension of a Building’s Bones

Stepping back from their practice in New York City to create a new home in Mexico, a couple of architects find themselves to be challenging clients. If ever there was a positive side effect of FOMO, Casa Nube is it. This airy, modern, three-part house in the hills overlooking Oaxaca is the sweetest possible outcome of the lingering case of envy suffered by its owners—who are also its architects. Enchanted by Oaxaca during their first visit in 2013, they asked several expat friends if they had any regrets about moving to the city. When the only regret mentioned was not coming down sooner, "It kind of planted the seed with us," says Thomas van den Bout. "It just got under our skin."

