ZGF Architects Views Authentic Design as an Extension of a Building’s Bones
Surrounded by beloved designs at work and home, Sharron van der Meulen and James Woolum of ZGF Architects, walk the talk when it comes to advocating for authentic designs. “We both live in these shrines to incredible pieces of design,” says Woolum, partner at the firm, noting his Charles and Ray Eames table and chairs, and nearby Flos lamp. But the importance of well-crafted pieces goes beyond aesthetics; it’s vital to the very ecosystem of the industry. “Even as a young designer, I felt compelled to buy pieces of furniture and purchase things that I couldn’t necessarily afford, but I knew that I’d have them my entire life so that was a strategy I always had,” adds van der Meulen, managing partner.interiordesign.net
Comments / 0