CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Primary Boat Ramp On Lake Powell Set To Reopen

By Business Partners
knau.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was among several ramps closed as water levels on the lake have dropped to historic lows this year. On Oct. 1 officials will fully reopen the ramp. Officials have been extending ramps to access the lake during low water. The Stateline ramp is located in the southern area of...

www.knau.org

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Powell Chronicle

Lake Powell Fish Report

Lake Powell water level is now at 3,548 MSL and has only dropped 2 feet since Aug. 26. I am grateful for those upstream reservoirs that have increased their outflow to keep Lake Powell as full as possible in these drastic times when water is scarce. Increased water releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Utah-Wyoming border have begun and will continue until October. Releases from Blue Mesa Reservoir in Colorado are scheduled to run from August to October. Navajo Lake, which spans the Colorado-New Mexico border, will ramp up releases in November and December. The releases will result in an additional drop of 4 feet in Flaming Gorge, 2 feet in Navajo and 8 feet in Blue Mesa. Hopefully, there will be a heavy snowpack this winter to refill all of the reservoirs mentioned.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lake Powell Could Stop Producing Energy in 2023 as Water Levels Plunge

Major reservoirs like Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which store water from the Colorado River, are experiencing a major decline in water levels thanks to a megadrought exacerbated by climate change. The Bureau of Land Management projects 3% chance that Lake Powell's water levels fall below the minimum level necessary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC 4

Lake Powell water levels 50 feet lower than in 2020

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead are lower than they’ve been since they were built, according to leaders from the Colorado River Authority of Utah. As 1/3 of Utahns rely on the Colorado River for drinking water, officials say they need residents to conserve water now more than ever.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Powell#Boating#Colorado River#Kwagunt Rapid
12news.com

New water level predictions for Lake Powell, Lake Mead 'troubling'

ARIZONA, USA — The Bureau of Reclamation on Wednesday released updated modeling projections of reservoir levels for lakes Mead and Powell and said the latest outlook for both bodies of water along the Colorado River is troubling. Following an 'almost' record-breaking monsoon season, the historic drought and low-runoff conditions in...
ARIZONA STATE
Yale Environment 360

Lake Powell Could Stop Producing Hydropower in 2023 Due to Worsening Drought

Dwindling water levels at Lake Powell could make it impossible for its dam to generate hydropower in 2023, according to new projections from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Lake Powell, the second-largest human-made reservoir in the United States, stretches from northern Arizona into southern Utah on the Colorado River. With severe heat and persistent drought sapping the river, water levels at Lake Powell fell to 3,554 feet this summer, the lowest level on record. If trends continue, there is a 34 percent chance that, in 2023, water levels could dip below 3,490 feet, the minimum needed to produce hydropower at the Glen Canyon Dam, the bureau said. The dam supplies power to 5.8 million customers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sierrawave.net

Silver Lake Boat Launch To Remain Closed

Silver Lake Boat Launch to remain closed for necessary upgrades. The Inyo National Forest announces that the Silver Lake Boat Launching Facility will remain closed to. the public to complete much needed facility improvements. Work on this project begam during the. forest closure and will continue. The launch will close...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
NewsTalk 95.5

All Boat Ramps at Cooney Reservoir Closed for the Season

In a press release on Thursday (9/16) Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced that all boat ramps will be closed at Cooney Reservoir, effective at 5 pm. The ramps will remain closed for the remainder of the season. Low water levels force the closure. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks cites...
POLITICS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Lake Alvin Reopens for Swimming

A popular lake near Sioux Falls is back open to swimming after being closed down last week. Lake Alvin, which is just southeast of Sioux Falls, was closed off to swimming by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks due to high levels of bacteria in the lake. The increase in bacteria levels was attributed to runoff from heavy rains that fell over the weekend of August 28 and 29.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
World Link

Closure extended at Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area and North Spit Boat Ramp

NORTH BEND – The Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area and North Spit Boat Ramp will be closed for two additional days at each site while the Bureau of Land Management completes pavement resurfacing and painting. The work was originally scheduled to be complete by Sept. 16, but unforeseen circumstances have delayed the work.
NORTH BEND, OR
WVNT-TV

City of Hinton installing new boat ramp to attract more tourists

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Downtown Hinton is known for its small businesses and rich history. During the summer, many people kayak the Greenbrier and New Rivers. Cris Meadows, the City Manager of Hinton, said they are working on a project that will make putting the boats in the water a lot easier.
HINTON, WV
SFGate

South Lake Tahoe reopens after the Caldor Fire

LATEST Sept. 15 1:57 p.m. The U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday afternoon that the closure for the Pacific Southwest Region will end Wednesday, Sept. 15, two days earlier than the original end date, which was set for Sept. 17. The reopening is in effect for all California forests except the Eldorado National Forest on the southwest corner of Lake Tahoe, which is scheduled to remain closed until Sept. 30. Four forests in Southern California also remain closed because of local weather and fire factors.
Billings Gazette

Last of Cooney State Park boat ramps closed due to low water

The last available boat ramp at Cooney State Park will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, because of low water in the reservoir. Receding water levels in the reservoir have left the bottoms of all boat ramps either exposed or covered with enough silt to make them unusable. The water receded past the usable part of the Red Lodge Campground ramp this week.
TRAVEL
stgeorgeutah.com

Stateline Auxiliary Ramp at Lake Powell partially opening this week

ST. GEORGE —Glen Canyon National Recreation Area announced Tuesday that the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp will partially open Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. This partial opening is for limited launch and retrieval of vessels 36 feet and larger only. During this transition, vessels smaller than 36 feet in length will still launch and retrieve at the Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp between 6 a.m. and a half hour before sunset. On Oct. 1, the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp will fully open for all boat traffic and the Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp will close to the public.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy