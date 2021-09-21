Primary Boat Ramp On Lake Powell Set To Reopen

Lake Powell water level is now at 3,548 MSL and has only dropped 2 feet since Aug. 26. I am grateful for those upstream reservoirs that have increased their outflow to keep Lake Powell as full as possible in these drastic times when water is scarce. Increased water releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Utah-Wyoming border have begun and will continue until October. Releases from Blue Mesa Reservoir in Colorado are scheduled to run from August to October. Navajo Lake, which spans the Colorado-New Mexico border, will ramp up releases in November and December. The releases will result in an additional drop of 4 feet in Flaming Gorge, 2 feet in Navajo and 8 feet in Blue Mesa. Hopefully, there will be a heavy snowpack this winter to refill all of the reservoirs mentioned.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO