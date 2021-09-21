Two SJS students test positive for COVID-19; school will continue as scheduled

Earlier today, we received notice that two students at the St. John Street School tested positive for COVID-19. They were last in the school on Monday, September 20. Robert J. Kaiser Middle School administration determined these students to be in contact with at least four (4) others who, we believe, will most likely be quarantined by Sullivan County Public Health. Contact tracing is ongoing, and we are coordinating it with Sullivan County Public Health Services. The affected class of these students will be on remote instruction.