CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monticello, NY

Two SJS students test positive for COVID-19; school will continue as scheduled

monticelloschools.net
 8 days ago

Earlier today, we received notice that two students at the St. John Street School tested positive for COVID-19. They were last in the school on Monday, September 20. Robert J. Kaiser Middle School administration determined these students to be in contact with at least four (4) others who, we believe, will most likely be quarantined by Sullivan County Public Health. Contact tracing is ongoing, and we are coordinating it with Sullivan County Public Health Services. The affected class of these students will be on remote instruction.

www.monticelloschools.net

Comments / 3

Tina 12701
8d ago

more and more...when will they see that offering remote will lower the population in classes n on buses making it safer for everyone

Reply(1)
2
Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, NY
Monticello, NY
Education
Sullivan County, NY
Health
City
Monticello, NY
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sjs#Covid 19#School Administration#Monticello Csd Community#Middle School#D

Comments / 0

Community Policy