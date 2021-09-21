Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Secures 11th save

Fulmer earned the save against the White Sox on Tuesday after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one. After allowing an inherited runner to score on an RBI single by Tim Anderson in the eighth, Fulmer returned in the ninth frame to finish things off. With two outs and a two-run lead, trouble loomed when Fulmer gave up a single to Eloy Jimenez and a walk to Yoan Moncada. The right-hander rebounded quickly by sending Leury Garcia down on strikes to finish off the victory. Fulmer now has 11 saves this season to go with a 3.12 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. With Gregory Soto out for the season, Fulmer looks to be the favorite for ninth-inning duties in Detroit.