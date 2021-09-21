Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Set for shoulder surgery
Beer will undergo surgery on his dislocated left shoulder Thursday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. The 25-year-old remains without a specific timeline for his return, though manager Torey Lovullo said the timeline will be measured in "months not weeks." Beer went 4-for-10 with a home run, a double, three RBI and four runs in his first five big-league games before suffering the dislocated shoulder, and it's unclear if he'll be ready for the start of spring training in February.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0