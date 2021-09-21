Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Set for shoulder surgery

McCarthy went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk in the loss to the Giants on Tuesday. The outfielder singled and scored in the third inning before hitting a round tripper off lefty reliever Tony Watson in the seventh. The long ball was his second of the year, both of which have come in his last seven games. Over that stretch, he is 4-for-15 with three extra-base hits and a stolen base.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO