Savannah, GA

Savannah outdoor events now allowed, must be approved with COVID-19 plan

By Destiny Wiggins
WTGS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — Outdoor events will now be allowed in the city of Savannah, but only with an approved COVID-19 plan in place. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement Tuesday after stating that the city is seeing a decline in COVID-19 metrics. However, because the city is still experiencing high community transmission rates, indoor public events at the civic center are still not allowed.

