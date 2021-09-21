Savannah outdoor events now allowed, must be approved with COVID-19 plan
SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — Outdoor events will now be allowed in the city of Savannah, but only with an approved COVID-19 plan in place. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement Tuesday after stating that the city is seeing a decline in COVID-19 metrics. However, because the city is still experiencing high community transmission rates, indoor public events at the civic center are still not allowed.fox28media.com
