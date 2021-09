Consider Paul Wall amongst the wave of celebrities who aren’t jumping in the shower every single day. The Po Up Poet and Hall of Fame Hustler joined Good Morning H-Town on Thursday as our first special guest in well over a year and after Keisha Nicole asked him about the string of celebrities announcing if they do or don’t shower, Paul let it be known: he may not be on Ashton Kutcher’s level when it comes to not bathing unless he sees dirt, but he does have a routine for when he does hop in the water.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO