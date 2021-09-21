Mary Fitzgerald Teases Fall Out Between Christine Quinn And Rest Of Selling Sunset Cast

Say what you will about the show itself, but the one thing we can agree upon about the ladies from Selling Sunset is that they hustle. And not just when selling luxury real estate. It seems that while the show is on hiatus, the women agents behind The Oppenheim Group are working overtime during the offseason to make next season must see tv.

We’ve got a lot of drama to look forward too. Chrishell Stause is writing a book about staying positive throughout life’s ups and downs (which we can only imagine refers to being dumped by ex-husband Justin Hartley while filming season 3 and publicly dating and messily breaking up with her Dancing With The Stars partner, Keo Motsepe ), while simultaneously starting a Instagram heavy relationship with her boss, Jason Oppenheim .

And, while we saw Christine Quinn marry Christian Richard in a lavish gothic themed wedding, complete with swans and a black wedding dress, what we didn’t see was her getting knocked up and having a baby. Considering s he went back to work a week later , I’m guessing we didn’t miss much either. Call me a cynic, but I can’t help but wonder if this coincided with the filming schedule for Season 4 . There’s no way you can convince me that Christine would willingly give up any screen time.

Lest we forget, there’s happily engaged couple Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa who can’t seem to go anywhere or do anything without garnering the paparazzi’s attention. Tarek’s behavior has come under fire as he’s lashed out at his ex-wife Christina Anstead , who herself has been embroiled in a messy second divorce. And of course, there’s much ado about who will and will not be invited to their upcoming wedding.

Not to be left out, Mary Fitzgerald has taken to Metro.co.uk to dish her thoughts on the Young / El Moussa wedding. Clearly we were all waiting with baited breath for her opinion on the matter. (Can you see my eyes rolling?) Mary is definitely the grand dame of The Oppenheim Group. Remember she dated, lived with, and adopted dogs with Jason long before Chrishell was ever hired. Correct me if I’m wrong, but she seems to need validation in one way or another that she’s still on top, since marrying the much younger Romain Bonnet and settling in to domesticated bliss.

Questioned by Metro.co.uk about who was invited to the wedding, Mary responded, “I think… well, I think everybody except Christine .” Teasing, “You guys will have to watch!” Apparently it’s not just Heather however, who has an issue with Christine.

“Yeah, things have happened, and I mean we are professional and cordial at the office, but outside of the office, most people don’t choose to associate with her. I think everybody will see why and understand,” Mary continued. Oooh, girl. I hear you. I can’t say that Christine’s number one on my wish list of who to hang out with it. I’m not down with the mean girls, especially ones who go out of their way to kick a girl ( Chrishell ) who’s already down in the dumps with her divorce.

Mary went on to say that, “All the cast members have kind of come to this… have arrived at this place for their own reason and for different events that have happened. But nonetheless, we’re all at the same place.” It sounds like Season’s 4 and 5 are shaping up nicely on the drama department, and I for one can’t wait to see what’s going down. If it’s anything like what the cast has been getting into off screen, we are sure to be in for two excellent seasons.

