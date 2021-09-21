CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is hacking back effective, or does it just scratch an evolutionary itch?

By Michael Kassner
TechRepublic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetribution by hacking back might make you feel better, but experts urge caution and explain why it's a bad idea. Throughout history, acts of revenge, retaliation, retribution and reciprocation have been used to deter further deeds by a perceived wrongdoer. Michael McCullough, a professor of psychology at the University of Miami, suggested to Jennifer Breheny Wallace in her Washington Post article Why getting even may make you feel worse in the long run, there's another reason for revenge: "Acts of revenge also act as an insurance policy against future harm by others, a warning signal that you're someone who will not tolerate mistreatment."

