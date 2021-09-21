CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 financial fiascos loom over federal government

By Alexandra Limon
 7 days ago
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The federal government is facing 2 possible financial fiascos — a possible government shutdown and the possibility the US could default on its loans. Although Congressional Republicans say they agree that not raising the debt limit and defaulting on US loans, they say Democratic spending is out...

