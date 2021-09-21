CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ways to simplify the future of work for your company

By Patrick Gray
TechRepublic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetermining a strategy for how you address the future of work can be daunting. Here are some ways to simplify the task while allowing input from those it will affect. One of the great things about working in consulting is that much of my time is devoted to thinking about big, complex problems, and considerations around the future of work most certainly fit in that category. However, we as consultants also tend to overcomplicate some of these challenges, preferring grand, multi-year strategies to pragmatic advice at times. However, defining the future of work for your teams need not be a complex endeavor.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Hours#Remote Working#Working Time#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
