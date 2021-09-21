Ready to move into IT management? Learn the skills you need for a promotion
You can acquire all of the skills and secrets that will allow you to breeze through IT management responsibilities and job interviews without taking time off from your job. Whether you're trying to turbocharge your career trajectory by racking up impressive certifications to shine up your resume, or even if you're already an IT manager, the self-paced Ultimate 2021 IT Manager Survival Training Bundle can smooth out your job and your career advancement. It consists of 10 courses that will prep you for certification exams on cloud computing, networking, security and more, plus team and project management training and in-depth coverage of specific platforms.www.techrepublic.com
