Ready to move into IT management? Learn the skills you need for a promotion

By TechRepublic Academy
TechRepublic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can acquire all of the skills and secrets that will allow you to breeze through IT management responsibilities and job interviews without taking time off from your job. Whether you're trying to turbocharge your career trajectory by racking up impressive certifications to shine up your resume, or even if you're already an IT manager, the self-paced Ultimate 2021 IT Manager Survival Training Bundle can smooth out your job and your career advancement. It consists of 10 courses that will prep you for certification exams on cloud computing, networking, security and more, plus team and project management training and in-depth coverage of specific platforms.

atlantanews.net

Nationlearn.com's holistic learning platform upgrade skills

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Nationlearns.com is an ed-tech Learning Platform where you learn Various Skills for life, Wellbeing, Finance, and others Through videos and articles and also connect with various Mentors, Teachers and financial Service Providers in your city and area Listed on the website and Nation learns application, Nation learns is build to share knowledge and skills in every Stream, however, our main focus right now is to eradicate financial illiteracy resulting into effective money management.
CELL PHONES
hbs.edu

6 Leadership Skills You Need for Business Success

Many believe great leaders are born, not made. Those who subscribe to this worldview feel that if you don’t exhibit strong leadership ability from a young age, there’s little chance you ever will. Yet, the truth is that great leaders are made. Effective leaders invest time and energy, whether consciously...
BOSTON, MA
#Management Skills#Cloud Security#Cloud Computing#Tech#Comptia Network N10#Ccsp#Ccna#Encor#Amazon Web Services#Microsoft Azure#Agile Scrum#Itu Online Training
Network World

14 things you need to know about data storage management

When it comes to storing data, there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution, so before you decide where or how to store your data, first understand the amount and type you have and why you need to store it. So how do you formulate a sound data-storage management strategy? IDG asked dozens...
COMPUTERS
Thrive Global

Mary Beth Imbarrato: “Project management skills allow you to always be learning!”

I am thrilled with the expansive opportunities available to people with project management skills! There are so many projects underway right now, that require this skill set. What is even more exciting is the fact that by working on projects you have an opportunity to learn about new products, services, communities, sciences, geographies, policies…whatever the source of the project, you will be immersed in that topic and learn a great deal. Project management skills allow you to always be learning!
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TechRepublic

Study to become a CompTIA security infrastructure expert

IT professionals who want to move up into elite cybersecurity positions can now boost their career trajectories instead of taking years to advance up the hierarchy. These have been difficult times, and they've gone on long enough. IT system administrators who have just started focusing on security and would love nothing better than moving up into the highly paid field of cybersecurity would do well to take a look at The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle. Since you can train at your own pace without taking time away from your current job, it's an efficient way of turning your goals into reality.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

Get the certifications to move your tech career forward

Now you can have permanent access to training that will keep you advancing through your tech career at a steady pace, by obtaining the certifications that will make your resume stand out. If you want to fast-track your tech career, or even just break into the tech industry, nothing will...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Three Skills You’ll Need as a Senior Data Scientist

There’s a soaring demand for data scientist roles now more than ever. As more and more companies are engrossed in machine learning, it is anything but surprising. The less conspicuous side to this is that, the up-rise in demand is followed by fierce competition. The competition transcends just getting a role, it also matters to keep moving up in the career ladder.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
TechRepublic

How to improve relations between developers and security teams and boost application security

Chris Wysopal shared a history lesson about the evolution of application security and advice on how to make all apps more secure. In December 1996, application security expert Chris Wysopal published his first vulnerability report. He found that data could be edited or deleted in Lotus Domino 1.5 if permissions were not set properly or URLs were edited. That security risk — broken access control — is the number one risk on OWASP's 2021 Top 10 list of application security risks.
SOFTWARE
Thrive Global

Felix Ohswald Of GoStudent: “The company becomes your life, and you need to learn how to manage that situation”

The company becomes your life, and you need to learn how to manage that situation — While there has never been a point in my career at GoStudent where I’ve wanted to give up, there have been some moments where the pressure has been very great. There were times when we didn’t know whether there would be enough money in the account at the end of the month to pay the staff. There were, and still are, some sleepless nights. You realize when you dream about a problem that it has taken over your life, and it is important to use this realization as a moment to take a step back and work out logically how you are going to move forward.
BUSINESS
TechRepublic

It's time to establish a quantum computing strategy, study suggests

There's a critical mass of tech leaders interested in quantum computing, and current challenges to its widespread implementation are surmountable, says Classiq. A study of IT leadership suggests that not only are businesses ready for quantum computing, many have already allocated a budget for future Quantum computing projects. What this means, the report concludes, is that competitive organizations can't afford to ignore quantum computing any longer.
COMPUTERS
Fortune

To thrive in our dynamic century, you need to learn ‘how to learn’

Subscribe to Business by Design, a weekly newsletter exploring design’s transformative influence on industry and enterprise. During my time leading the Stanford d.school, I’ve seen a lot of teams tackle design projects that result in interesting, useful, and innovative solutions. Our students, fellows, and alumni have created new products and services that span a huge range, everything from developing treatments to help children born with clubfoot avert a lifetime of stigma and disability, to redesigning how people facing eviction navigate complex legal processes, to designing solar lighting to give more than a hundred million people around the world an affordable alternative to carbon-polluting kerosene lamps, to reinventing overlooked educational issues like how schools can strengthen the role of substitute teaching in classrooms across the U.S.
ENTERTAINMENT
TechRepublic

How to create a backup recovery service with Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure can provide a cloud-based file, folder and system backup recovery service at a reasonable price, if you can manage to work through a lengthy setup process. It is an unfortunate but undeniable truth that all personal computers are under constant and persistent threat of attack. According to a September 2021 report from cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies, in the second quarter of 2021, ransomware accounted for 69% of all attacks involving malware. Every user, regardless of device or operating system, should have a backup recovery plan for their data—everyone.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How sparklines deal with non-numeric values in Excel

Sparklines are small charts that fit into a single Microsoft Excel cell. But if you're tracking non-numeric data, they can exhibit weird behavior. Learn how to avoid problems when using sparklines. Sparklines in Microsoft Excel are charts—tiny little charts that display inline with the data because they fit into a...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Deepwatch announces managed detection and response solution for SMBs

The fully-automated security operations center solution comes with 24/7 support and sets up in less than an hour. Deepwatch, a managed detection and response security provider, announced Tuesday a MDR solution for SMBs to protect against cyber threats. With deepwatch MDR Essentials, smaller organizations can deploy an automated security operations center in less than one hour that integrates with their existing environments without additional hardware or consulting.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Oracle's new SaaS payroll solution will make paying international remote workers a breeze

Launching initially for IGO and NGO use, Oracle Payroll Core eliminates the need to manually calculate payroll for employees working remotely outside of their own borders. A new payroll solution available now from Oracle could make international remote work easier than ever before. Called Payroll Core, the new product comes as a part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (Oracle HCM), but with a catch: It's only available to Intergovernmental and Nongovernmental organizations (IGO and NGO).
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Tech may not be able to recreate office life, but does it really need to?

Companies have deployed a vast suite of tech tools to support remote teams as virtual offices come online. But recreating this physical office environment online is no easy feat. Without the proximal and quantum considerations afforded by a mutual collocation space, remote work has required companies to rethink traditional workflows...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Gitpod releases browser-based Visual Studio code to get around Microsoft

Backed by industry leaders GitLab, VMware and Sourcegraph, Gitpod created an open-source project to bring browser-based development to VS Code free from Microsoft's control. Gitpod announced Tuesday the creation of a new open-source project around Gitpod's OpenVSCode Server implementation of upstream stock Visual Studio code. This project (licensed under Massachusetts Institute of Technology open source license) allows individual developers to run upstream and stable VS Code in a browser.
SOFTWARE

