CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Here’s What Is Coming On Disney Plus Day

By Preston Byers
wegotthiscovered.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August, Disney announced that it would be celebrating the two-year anniversary of Disney Plus on November 12th with Disney Plus Day. Today, fans actually got some information about what will be coming to the streaming service that day. The official Disney Plus Twitter account announced some of the content...

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Watch ‘Shang-Chi’ free Stream at home: Here’s how to Watch marvel’s movie online

Where can you watch Shang-Chi online? Here’s options for downloading or watching ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ streaming full movie online without 123movies & Reddit including where to watch Marvel’s new movies online for free. Details on how you can watch Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for free throughout the year are described below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Goldblum
99.5 WKDQ

Disney Announces ’Shang-Chi’ Premiere Date on Disney Plus

November 12 will be the first “Disney Day,” (The first official one, anyway. Some weeks around here it feels like every day is Disney Day.) The company is billing it as “a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company.” That will include a bunch of new programming on the Disney+ streaming service — the centerpiece of which will be the streaming premiere of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Kate'

“Kate” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. In this Netflix thriller, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a ruthless assassin who gets fatally poisoned and spends her final 24 hours seeking revenge on the people responsible. The film was released on the platform on Sept. 10.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Plus Twitter#Disney Plus Day
darkhorizons.com

Lots Of New Footage In “Dune” Global Trailer

A new Chinese trailer has been released for Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Dune” and this one boasts a ton of new footage, most of the clip in fact, with a more basic breakdown of the story’s beats. Several scenes for fans of the books and earlier adaptations are shown here along...
MOVIES
AFP

'Shang-Chi' leads N. America box office for fourth week

Disney blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, dominated the North American box office for its fourth weekend, taking in $13.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. That estimated figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, kept the film -- which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung) -- well ahead of its closest rival, newcomer "Dear Evan Hansen." The musical teen drama starring Ben Platt, distributed by Universal Pictures, was set to take $7.5 million, knocking 20th Century's sci-fi comedy "Free Guy" to third with $4.1 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who discovers he's actually a non-player character in a huge video game. Fourth went to Universal's slasher film "Candyman," a reimagining of the 1992 classic, which took in $2.5 million.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Phantom Menace Preview Left Original Star Wars Editor Crying in a Parking Lot

Following the revelation that iconic Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas is really no fan of the Disney sequel trilogy, describing them as "awful", further comments have now emerged showing that she pretty much hates the prequels too. In fact, Lucas felt so disheartened by 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace that it reduced her to tears, and left her wondering how George Lucas had ended up with such a shallow story considering he had such a "rich palette to tell stories with."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Every New Movie Netflix Added on September 1st

September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

An Oscar-Winning Johnny Depp Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Johnny Depp recently warned that nobody is safe from cancel culture these days, and he’s speaking from experience. The three-time Academy Award nominated actor, who was earning upwards of $20 million per film just a few short years ago, has now been left on the outside looking in as his mainstream career lies in tatters.
MOVIES
CNET

This mind-bending sci-fi thriller on Amazon Prime will stay with you for days

If your love of watching psychologically twisted films can only compete with your penchant for reading late-night Reddit theories about their endings -- looking at you, Tenet fans -- I have a request. Please stop endlessly scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop on Amazon Prime and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Unveils ‘Bridgerton’s Massive Viewership In Data Dump, Talks Disney & Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit, More ‘Stranger Things’ & Streamer’s “Biggest Show Ever”

Shonda Rhimes is now officially the Empress of Netflix, thanks to the massive success of Bridgerton and a rare look under Netflix’s data hood. “We’re trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market,” Ted Sarandos said Monday, making no bones that the streamer’s info is still is “a big black box, mostly.” Speaking today at the Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, the streamer’s co-CEO did drop some slides full of metrics that showed Season 1 of Rhimes’ period drama is the most initially watched and most engaged with series on the service. Additionally, this self-described attempt to be “more transparent”...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Boys' 'R-Rated' College-Set Spinoff Ordered to Series at Amazon

The Boys is officially enrolling in college: Amazon Prime has given a series order to a spinoff set at a supes university. Additionally, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) have stepped in as showrunners, replacing Craig Rosenberg, who exited due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter. Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the untitled offshoot takes place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes” aka supes, which is run by Vought International. The spinoff will be an irreverent, “R-rated” series that explores the lives of...
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Here Are The Details on The November 12th Disney+ Day Celebration!

On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come. Additionally, the service will continue to engage new audiences around the world, as Disney+ expands into new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12.
LIFESTYLE
wegotthiscovered.com

A Star Wars Boba Fett Special Is Coming To Disney Plus

Disney has unveiled their line-up for ‘Disney Plus Day’ on Nov. 12th. This includes the streaming premieres of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, a new Simpsons short, a Marvel Special Look (perhaps about Hawkeye), and the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. But Star Wars fans have reason to be excited too, as we’re getting a Special Look focusing on Boba Fett.
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

Disney Plus Day Brings New Shorts, Announcements, and More!

Disney has formally announced Disney+ Day for 2021, offering a glimpse of the new films, shorts, and reveals fans can expect. Though it was mentioned during the last shareholder conference, today brings the official announcement for Disney+ Day. Much like last year, the “celebration” will bring all new content to the streaming service on that day, including Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise (along with new Simpsons and Frozen shorts).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy