Lapeer County, MI

Flood Watch issued for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lapeer; Macomb; Oakland; St. Clair FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne. * Through Thursday morning. * Widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms will develop along a strong cold front this afternoon and evening across Southeast Michigan. The cold front will then stall out near Metro Detroit tonight and Wednesday. Persistent shower activity with possible thunderstorms is expected early Wednesday before a second round of widespread rainfall develops again Wednesday night. Rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour will be possible particularly this afternoon and evening. * Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible across much of Southeast Michigan by Thursday morning. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

