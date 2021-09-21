CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Luis Suarez hits late double as Atletico Madrid return to summit

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PiVl_0c3iPDEL00

Luis Suarez hit two late goals as Atletico Madrid hit back from behind to sink struggling Getafe 2-1 and climb back to the top of LaLiga.

Still without a point this season, the hosts grabbed a shock lead when Atletico keeper Jan Oblak fumbled the ball over his own line on the stroke of half-time.

Getafe were reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute when Carlos Alena was sent off for a second bookable offence, and Suarez pounced to level four minutes later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuSw8_0c3iPDEL00

And the Uruguayan star struck in injury time when he headed home from a Sime Vrsaljko cross to seal the points.

Fellow veteran Radamel Falcao also struck late as Rayo Vallecano ended Atletico Bilbao’s bright start to the season with a 2-1 win at San Mames.

Alvaro Garcia’s opener for the visitors was cancelled out by a Pathe Ciss own goal, but substitute Falcao struck deep into injury time when he powered home a header from a Bebe free-kick.

Iago Aspas and Brais Mendez grabbed the goals as Celta Vigo claimed their first win of the season with a 2-0 success at Levante.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2wWy_0c3iPDEL00

Inter Milan moved back to the top of Serie A as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Fiorentina.

Riccardo Sottil put the hosts in front midway through the first half, but Matteo Darmian and Edin Dzeko struck in the space of four second-half minutes.

Fiorentina had Nico Gonzalez sent off for dissent and Ivan Perisic grabbed his side’s third to seal the points 12 minutes from time.

Robin Gosens and Davide Zappacosta scored early as Atalanta maintained their solid start with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo, who replied through Domenico Berardi, while Genoa twice came back from behind to draw 2-2 at Bologna.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid pondered bid for Man City attacker Bernardo

Atletico Madrid were keen on Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva last summer. The Portugal international sought to leave City, as confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola, but ended up remaining as the market shut a fortnight ago. Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Bernardo was a serious option for Atletico. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid home fans jeer Griezmann upon playing return

Atletico Madrid home fans jeered Antoine Griezmann upon his return in Wednesday night's 0-0 draw with Champions League opponents Porto. There was plenty of debate ahead of the game as to whether Griezmann would be cheered or whistled on his return to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, yet the response was rather clear.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul confident Griezmann will win over fans

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul is confident Antoine Griezmann will win over the support. Griezmann was jeered by home fans during last night's 0-0 draw with Champions League opponents Porto - his first appearance at the Wanda Metropolitano since returning on-loan from Barcelona. De Paul later said: "On the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Darmian
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Robin Gosens
Person
Iago Aspas
Person
Domenico Berardi
Person
Radamel Falcao
Person
Luis Suarez
vavel.com

Highlights: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto in Champions League 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. In a match with little excitement, Atlético Madrid and FC Porto tied 0-0, in their debut in the Champions League, edition 2021-2022. For the...
UEFA
chatsports.com

FIFA 22 ratings: Suarez, Griezmann & Atletico Madrid's best players revealed

EA Sports and the Ratings Collective have started to reveal player ratings ahead of October's release of the latest edition of the game. Atletico Madrid are the reigning champions of La Liga and boast one of the most impressive squads in European football, which was added to over the summer.
FIFA
ESPN

Atletico Madrid draw with Porto as VAR denies visitors

Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 at home to Porto in a cagey opening Champions League Group B game on Wednesday, the Spaniards spared defeat when VAR overturned a late goal from visiting striker Mehdi Taremi. Taremi bundled the ball into the net in the 80th minute from the floor after a...
MLS
Yardbarker

Jan Oblak praises Porto but admits Atletico Madrid “lacked creativity”

Atletico Madrid faced Porto at the Wanda Metropolitano this evening in their first Champions League tie of the 2021/22 season, and drew 0-0. Given Barcelona, Sevilla and Villarreal all failed to win last night, Diego Simeone would have been hoping that his charges had what it took to secure glory and prove La Liga can still mix it amongst the elite of the European elite. They didn’t, although Real Madrid did beat Inter at San Siro.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Uruguayan#Serie A#Atalanta#Sassuolo#Bologna
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao: Joao Felix sent off for shouting 'Are you CRAZY?' at referee in frustrating stalemate... while Antoine Griezmann makes his second debut after return from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix was sent off as the LaLiga champions were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Felix, Atletico's record signing, was shown a yellow card for fouling Unai Vencedor in the 78th minute and the Portuguese reacted to the decision by shouting at the referee, who instantly produced a second card and sent him off.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Liverpool plan new contract talks with Atletico Madrid target Keita

Liverpool are ready to open new contract talks with Naby Keita. Calciomercato.com says Keita - who completed a £52million move from RB Leipzig to Liverpool in 2017 - has just two years remaining on his contract at Anfield. Liverpool are looking to extend Keita's contract after they came under fire...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone insists Griezmann and Felix can play together

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone insists Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix can play in the same attack. Some have questioned what the return of the France international might mean for the development of the Portuguese starlet but the boss seems have plans which will see them play alongside each other.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Juventus, Atletico Madrid keeping close tabs on Arsenal whizkid Saka

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye on Arsenal whizkid Bukayo Saka. The 20-year-old has emerged as one of Arsenal's most important players under Mikel Arteta. He also played an instrumental role in England reaching the Euro 2020 final this past summer. Saka's exploits have been noticed around...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'was offered to Atletico Madrid by agent Jorge Mendes before he sealed his dream Manchester United return'... but the club 'turned down the sensational move due to fears over a fan backlash'

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a fairytale homecoming at Manchester United, but his return may have been in danger after he was reportedly offered to Atletico Madrid. Superstar Ronaldo has hit the ground running during his second spell with United, having scored four goals in three games and dazzled despite his advancing age.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid chief Gil Marin: Simeone good for me and club

Atletico Madrid chief exec Miguel Angel Gil Marin says they're delighted with the work of Diego Simeone. Simeone has now been coach with Atletico for over ten years. Gil Marin said: "Diego has a very good working team. Me too, like Enrique Cerezo or the shareholders. They make me much better as a manager. The two of us have been together for ten years and we have not stopped eating together every month to talk about the club and the The level of demand that Simeone has set has forced me to put the club at the level of the team, making investments such as for the stadium or for technologies with the idea of growth.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: Alaves will take on Atletico Madrid in the Matchday 7 of the La Liga 2021/22. Alaves have had a difficult start to the season, presently sitting at the bottom of the table after failing to pick up a single point. They lost 1-0 to Espanyol last week and will be looking to rebound in this encounter.
SOCCER
90min.com

Ronaldo held talks with Atletico Madrid before Man Utd transfer

Manchester United's summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have been in transfer talks with a shock move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the summer before his incredible return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo dropped a bombshell with his exit from Juventus and almost joined Manchester City before the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid midfielder Llorente: Huge player Griezmann just has to adapt

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente says Antoine Griezmann will eventually come good. Griezmann drew a blank in victory over Getafe this week. Llorente said: "He's fine and happy. He's a top player who's going to help us a lot and he's going to give us a lot of things. As the games go by, he'll pick up the pace. He has to adapt, he's in a different team. He's a huge player and he's going to give us a lot."
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

European transfer news: Atletico Madrid weighing up Bukayo Saka move

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering signing Bukayo Saka from Arsenal next summer. Atletico boss Diego Simeone is said to have his eye on the versatile England international, who is becoming an increasingly key figure his country. Saka made four appearances for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions at Euro 2020, starting the...
FIFA
The Independent

The Independent

260K+
Followers
115K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy