Youngstown, OH

Phillip R. Dyer

Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
August 1, 1941 ~ September 15, 2021 (age 80) Youngstown - Phillip R. Dyer, 80, of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home. Philip Ray Dyer was born to Catherine and Philip Dyer on August 1, 1941, in Ada, OK. He graduated from Hobbs High School in Hobbs, NM, earning a BA Degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX and a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice (CJ) from Youngstown State University, where he was an Adjunct Professor in the CJ Department for 14 years. Phil was 30 years old when he began his college days and was 60 years old when he received his Master’s.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

