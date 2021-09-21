CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

San Sebastian International Film Festival

 8 days ago

‘The Good Boss’ (‘El Buen Patrón’): Film Review | San Sebastian 2021. Javier Bardem reteams with 'Loving Pablo' director Fernando León de Aranoa for this darkly comic look at a Spanish factory boss trying to keep his company on top. Marion Cotillard to Receive San Sebastian Lifetime Achievement Award. French...

Hollywood Reporter

The Revenant

Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani to Star in Alejandro G. Inarritu’s ‘Bardo’. Daniel Gimenez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani nabbed the leading roles for Bardo, the latest movie from The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The Mexican feature, also known as False…. Steve Golin, Oscar-Winning ‘Spotlight’ Producer and Founder of Anonymous...
Marion Cotillard Talks About #MeToo at 2021’s San Sebastian Festival

Oscar-winning French actor Marion Cotillard spoke about the “revolution” led by women to shake up patriarchy since the start of #MeToo at the San Sebastian Film Festival where she received the Donostia Award for career achievement on Friday’s opening night. “For the past several years, the subordination of women has...
Variety

‘Fever Dream’ Review: Director Claudia Llosa Goes Into the Mystic Again, This Time With Netflix Polish

“Fever dream” has lately become an overused term in film marketing and criticism alike, often generically applied to anything faintly strange or surreal with fractured storytelling trickery and a lick of gauzy ambience. As a title for the latest feature from Peruvian director Claudia Llosa, it serves a similarly loose, woolly purpose, despite not being particularly apt: A psychological thriller in which two mothers fear their children’s souls have gone adrift, the film’s narrative unfolds less as fever dream than waking nightmare, though its hazy, sunstruck styling lends it a certain somnambulant quality. As with Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin’s celebrated source...
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve McQueen to Receive Cologne Film Prize

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen will receive this year’s Cologne Film Prize in honor of his life’s work. The British director and Turner-winning visual artist, won the Academy Award for best picture for his 2013 drama 12 Years a Slave.  More recently, McQueen has focused on the small screen, with his Emmy-nominated miniseries Small Axe, a series of films focused on London’s Afro-Caribbean community, and the Amazon documentary series Uprising. The Cologne Film Prize, which comes with a $30,000 (€25,000) cash bursary, honors filmmakers who “have made an outstanding contribution to the further development of film and media language.” Previous winners include David...
Variety

Spain’s Film Factory Closes Germany on Iciar Bollaín’s ‘Maixabel,’ in San Sebastian Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has sold Icíar Bollaín’s San Sebastian Festival-bound Basque reconciliation drama “Maixabel” to Germany, striking a deal with Berlin-based distributor Piffl Medien. The film is set to make its theatrical release in Spain on Sept. 24 via Buena Vista Intl. World premiering in San Sebastian’s main competition this weekend, Bollaín’s film – which she co-wrote with screenwriter Isa Campo (“The Next Skin”) – stars “Volver’s” Blanca Portillo as the widow of murdered socialist leader Juan María Jáuregui who makes steps towards forgiving the ETA terrorist who killed her husband a decade earlier. The feature is based around the experience of Maixabel...
Marion Cotillard in Chanel at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival Opening Ceremony & ''Bigger Than Us'' Photocall

Following its premiere at Cannes, Marion Cotillard brought ''Bigger Than Us'' to the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival and today(September 17th) she attended the photocall along with the opening ceremony in Spain. For both appearances, she wore CHANEL. Look 1:. For the photocall, she wore SPRING 2021 white ruffle, button...
Beijing International Film Festival Set to Feature Special Russian Cinema Section

A selection of Russian films will screen in-person during the Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) through a collaboration with the new Russian Film Festival, part of an effort by both governments to promote Russian cinema in China and cultural exchange. The Chinese festival is set to run from Sept. 17...
Almudena Amor in Chanel & Loewe at ''The Good Boss'' 69th San Sebastian Film Festival Photocall & Premiere

Earlier today(September 21st) in Spain, Almudena Amor posed for pictures during ''The Good Boss'' photocall and premiere during the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival. CHANEL has been and always is the go to designer brand for these film festivals across the pond so it is no surprise that Almudena chose a look from the fashion house for the photocall. Showing just a little midriff, she wore a RESORT 2022 knit ensemble and toe cap boots. Thankfully she ditched the belts because this ensemble looks better without. I like this chic, sporty look on her, definitely a win in my opinion.
Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad, Alexander McQueen & Miu Miu at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival

Yesterday(September 23rd) Jessica Chastain arrived at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain to continue promoting her new film ''The Eyes of Tammy Faye.''. She looked great arriving in a ZUHAIR MURAD RESORT 2022 white and gold embellished trim shift dress which was styled with gold pumps. I like that additional jewelry wasn't added because the embellishments on her dress was just enough to make her standout upon arrival.
Hollywood Reporter

Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert Named Tokyo Film Festival Jury President. Legendary French actress Isabelle Huppert will head up this year’s competition jury for the Tokyo International Film Festival, organizers announced Friday. “It is a great honor to be chosen…. ‘Mama Weed’ (‘La Daronne’): Film Review. French director Jean-Paul Salomé's Paris-set crime caper...
Romanian Film ‘Blue Moon’ Takes Top Prize at San Sebastian Fest, as Jessica Chastain Wins for Performance

Female directors and actors reigned supreme at tonight’s San Sebastian Film Festival awards ceremony, with the Romanian actor-turned-director Alina Grigore taking the Golden Shell for Best Film for her intimate debut feature “Blue Moon.” The film, a raw realist study of a young woman attempting to free herself from an abusive rural household, was an unexpected winner, besting a number of higher-profile auteur films in the festival’s main competition. Yet a full spectrum was covered: At the opposite end of the celebrity scale, Jessica Chastain was one of two Best Leading Performance winners for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”
And an imperial Jessica Chastain fastened the best San Sebastian festival in decades

An actor is in his essence a contradiction, an oxymoron, something that is not even. An actor lives from being another person. And the more it gets rid of itself and more and with more passion it is not, it is it in a more intense and better way. He kept Marlon Brando that an actor is a person (perhaps not-person) who only participates in a conversation if he is about him. And although he sounds like what it sounds like and as it sounds (that is, bad), it really makes sense. Vanity is the way of being of him in the world in the best of the senses. If he looks closely, an actor is a crackedly extreme version of any of us in general. All, with an Instagram, depend on the judgment of others. But an actor is in the essence of him nothing more than that: the incarnation of a trial. His work is him, his body, the tone of voice, the infinite desire for him.
Jessica Chastain, Céline Sciamma, Alina Grigore, & More Women Sweep San Sebastian Film Fest Awards

Women dominated the 69th annual San Sebastian Film Festival. With the exception of one male winner, prizes for individuals in every major category went to women, per Reuters. Romanian director Alina Grigore landed the fest’s top honor, the Golden Shell, for “Blue Moon” (“Crai Nou”), a drama about a young woman who hopes to escape her dysfunctional relationship by pursuing higher education.
Hollywood Reporter

Mike Goodridge

Macao Film Festival Artistic Director Mike Goodridge to Step Down. Mike Goodridge is stepping down as the artistic director of the International Film Festival & Awards Macao after overseeing four editions of the event. Due to the pandemic and Macao’s…
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Fest: Bong Joon-ho, Isabelle Huppert Join Hirokazu Kore-eda’s New Filmmaker Conversation Series

The Tokyo International Film Festival unveiled the lineup for its 34th annual edition on Tuesday, featuring a slew of established and emerging arthouse talent from across Asia and around the world. Japan’s flagship cinema event has been undergoing a creative overhaul of late, involving leadership shake-ups, a change of location and some restructuring of its programming approach. But one of the most immediately exciting aspects of the event’s reinvention for global film buffs is the new “Asia Lounge” conversation series, hosted and programmed by Japanese Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda. Introduced at the 2020 Tokyo festival, the program pairs Asian auteurs and...
Hollywood Reporter

Village Roadshow Pictures

Village Roadshow Pictures CEO Bruce Berman Steps Down. Bruce Berman, chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, is stepping down after 24 years with the company. Village Roadshow said the “planned exit” comes as Berman looks for new…. Village Roadshow Entertainment Names Tristen Tuckfield as Executive VP Film. The former...
The Independent

Reels, Rosebud and R2-D2: The academy museum is set to roll

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has wanted to open a museum dedicated to films and filmmaking for nearly as long as its members have been making movies with sound and handing out Oscars It finally happens with Thursday's opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Here's a spoiler-free look at Los Angeles new seven-story, 300,000-square-foot movie palace. A LONG TIME AGO... The museum has been hanging in the Hollywood air so long that the word “finally” is found in nearly every story or comment on the opening. “Finally, at last, boy howdy hey,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ridley Scott Gives ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Update, Says Script Is Being “Written Now”

Ridley Scott says the script for the long-awaited follow-up to his 2000 Russell Crowe-led film Gladiator is already in the process of being written and is inching closer to the top of his priority list. “I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now,” the 83-year-old Oscar-nominated director told Empire magazine. “So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go.” The sequel was first announced in November 2018 and is slated to follow Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s power-hungry and immoral Commodus. Both Lucilla and Lucius were saved by Crowe’s Maximus from the embittered...
Hollywood Reporter

Scott Cooper

Guillermo del Toro-Produced ‘Antlers’ to Close Beyond Fest. Director Scott Cooper’s Antlers, produced by Guillermo del Toro, is set to close the Beyond Fest with a world premiere on Oct. 11. Searchlight will then continue a festival rollout at…. Berlin Market Wrap: Netflix Spending Spree, Indie Resurgence. Independent distributors worldwide,...
