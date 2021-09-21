New Internist Joins HRMC’s Tschetter & Hohm Clinic
Brett Mathers, DO, an internal medicine physician, has joined the Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) medical staff, according to Erick Larson, president and CEO for HRMC. Dr. Mathers joined the team on September 7 as both an inpatient and outpatient internal medicine specialist seeing patients at the Tschetter & Hohm Clinic, which is owned by HRMC. He provides primary care to patients ages 17 to 70 and beyond, including diagnosis and treatment, preventative care and management of chronic and complex conditions.www.performance-radio.com
