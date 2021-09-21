CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri deer hunting season arrives as USDA announces deer can get coronavirus

By Joe Hickman
KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - With the archery portion of Missouri’s deer-hunting season already underway and the firearms season approaching on November 13, there’s some surprising research concerning white-tailed deer and COVID-19. According to a study conducted in four states in the past year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 40 percent of white-tailed deer tested positive for the virus that causes the illness although none of the deer in the study showed actual symptoms of COVID-19.

www.ky3.com

Comments / 17

Craig Parker
7d ago

biden will order a mandate for all whitetail deer to were masks during hunting season and order all whitetail deer to have their COVID shots.

Reply
4
Pamela Robertson
7d ago

many animals can get certain strains of coronavirus which there is many things deer could get I'm sure if a deer looks sickly most deer hunters wouldn't harvest to eat cause they can usually tell how they act if there sick think this just to scare people not to hunt most likely made up by PETA

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Almost all United employees complied with the vaccine mandate

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines announced Tuesday that only 593 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with the requirement to get a Covid-19 vaccine. That is less than 1% of its 67,000 US workers who are covered by the rule. About 2,000 other employees, or less...
INDUSTRY
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Season#Hunting Season

Comments / 0

Community Policy