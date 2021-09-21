Missouri deer hunting season arrives as USDA announces deer can get coronavirus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - With the archery portion of Missouri’s deer-hunting season already underway and the firearms season approaching on November 13, there’s some surprising research concerning white-tailed deer and COVID-19. According to a study conducted in four states in the past year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 40 percent of white-tailed deer tested positive for the virus that causes the illness although none of the deer in the study showed actual symptoms of COVID-19.www.ky3.com
Comments / 17