Youngstown, OH

Annette Lomax

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN Annette M. Lomax, 68, passed away at home Thursday, September 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Annette was born May 24, 1953, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Johnnie Lee Lewis. She was a lifelong resident of Youngstown. Annette graduated in 1971 from The Rayen School. She worked in her younger years then enjoyed being a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She and the love of her life, Kenny, enjoyed over 50 years together. They were married December 27, 1984. Annette loved attending Christian meetings at the Kingdom Hall (Hubbard Congregation) of Jehovah’s Witnesses and sharing bible truths with family and friends. She also loved family gatherings, concerts, shopping, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

