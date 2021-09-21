Lions' Dan Campbell sees positives in linebacker Alex Anzalone's play, despite struggles
The first two weeks of the season have produced a pair of uninspiring and ugly displays from the Lions’ defense. Opponents are averaging 38 points and 382 yards of total offense per game. The unit ranks 27th in the league in average yards allowed per play (6.59) and last in passing yards allowed per completion (10.15). The Lions are one of five teams that have yet to prevent the opposition from scoring in the red zone.www.detroitnews.com
