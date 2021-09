November 22 is the deadline for federal employees to get fully vaccinated under President Biden’s new mandate, said an update from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force released on Monday. Also, “employees may not be credited with administrative leave for time spent getting a vaccination. If, due to unforeseen circumstances, the employee is unable to obtain the vaccine during basic tour of duty hours the normal overtime hours of work rules apply,” said the update. “Prior to being contractually required to be vaccinated, onsite contractor employees who are not fully vaccinated and are not part of an agency testing program must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test from no later than the previous three days prior to entry to a federal building.” Agencies are no longer required to establish testing programs, but they still may do so. Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO