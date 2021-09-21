CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant trade punches at news conference for Nov. 6 title unification bout

By Marc Raimondi
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant started their scheduled fight more than a month early. The boxers got into an ugly punching exchange during a stare-down at a news conference on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Alvarez and Plant are scheduled to fight for the unified super middleweight title on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. ESPN has Alvarez ranked No. 1 on its pound-for-pound boxer list.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bad Left Hook

Chris Algieri breaks down Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant, thinks David Benavidez gives Canelo real trouble

During a conversation with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV, former titleholder Chris Algieri shares his thoughts on the upcoming undisputed super middleweight unification fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, while also weighing-in on why he thinks David Benavidez could be a real problem for Canelo. Check out some of what Algieri had to say below...
COMBAT SPORTS
AOL Corp

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant's foolish scuffle was a preventable debacle

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has made incredible strides with his English in the past year or so. He regularly does interviews in English now and only uses his interpreter on rare occasions. But his inability to understand a curse word — motherf***er — hurled at him in his second language led to a brief scuffle in which Caleb Plant suffered a cut below his right eye.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
AOL Corp

Watch: Things Get Heated Between Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant

Tensions between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are already sky-high ahead of their bout in November. Alvarez and Plant are scheduled to fight on November 6. The two met face-to-face in a promotion for the fight on Tuesday. While standing inches apart from each other, the two exchanged words. Canelo...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant says Canelo was “Roid raging” causing him to start punching

By Jeff Arownow: Caleb Plant suspects that the reason behind Canelo Alvarez acting aggressively, shoving and punching him during their kick-off press conference on Tuesday afternoon may have been a product of “roid rage.”. IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) was cut from a punch that Canelo hit...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez – Caleb Plant will be on Showtime PPV on Nov.6th

By Jim Maltzman: Canelo Alvarez will be fighting Caleb Plant on Showtime pay-per-view on November 6th rather than on FOX Sports for the event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Mike Coppinger, many of PBC’s boxing events have been shown on FOX lately, but the contract...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fightsports.tv

SHOWTIME Officially Schedules Canelo Alvarez Vs. Caleb Plant for November 6

After months of back-and-forth negotiations, in-public call outs and uncertainty, SHOWTIME has finally fixed the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez versus Caleb Plant super fight for November 6. The showdown will be live on SHOWTIME PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The boxing community is abuzz after the Premier Boxing Champions...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Plant
Person
Demetrius Andrade
Person
Caleb Truax
Person
Billy Joe Saunders
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant talks Canelo Alvarez, wants Benavidez and Charlo

By Dan Ambrose: Caleb Plant wonders why Canelo Alvarez got so angry at their press conference last week on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California. IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) says if it’s not true that Canelo is a drug cheat, then he shouldn’t have gotten mad. Canelo was angry enough to shove Plant across the stage during their face-off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Unification#Boxing#Combat#Tko
thewestsidegazette.com

Entering Third Bout Vs. Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Energized By Muhammad Ali KO Of George Foreman

Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder aims to give himself an early birthday present by regaining his WBC heavyweight crown from England’s Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury. Wilder is inspired for his third fight with Fury in part by Muhammad Ali, who became a two-time heavyweight champion on Oct. 30, 1974, with an upset, eighth-round knockout of previously unbeaten George Foreman.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder aims yet another stark accusation at rival Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has made yet another stark accusation aimed at Tyson Fury as the pair gear up for a massive heavyweight trilogy next month. “The Bronze Bomber” had kept himself to himself at a press conference over the summer when he saw Fury for the first time since their second fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy