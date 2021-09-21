Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant trade punches at news conference for Nov. 6 title unification bout

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has made incredible strides with his English in the past year or so. He regularly does interviews in English now and only uses his interpreter on rare occasions. But his inability to understand a curse word — motherf***er — hurled at him in his second language led to a brief scuffle in which Caleb Plant suffered a cut below his right eye.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO