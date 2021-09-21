Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant trade punches at news conference for Nov. 6 title unification bout
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant started their scheduled fight more than a month early. The boxers got into an ugly punching exchange during a stare-down at a news conference on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Alvarez and Plant are scheduled to fight for the unified super middleweight title on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. ESPN has Alvarez ranked No. 1 on its pound-for-pound boxer list.www.espn.com
