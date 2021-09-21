CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

DOJ sues to block 'de facto merger' between American Airlines, JetBlue

By Emily Zantow
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden Justice Department is suing to block American Airlines and JetBlue from consolidating operations in Boston and New York City, arguing it would cause hundreds of millions of dollars in harm to travelers. In a civil antitrust lawsuit filed Tuesday, the DOJ claims the so-called “Northeast Alliance” would eliminate...

m.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
prdaily.com

Google buys $2.1 billion office building in NYC, patrons avoid companies that lack sustainability and DE&I policies, and DOJ sues American Airlines and JetBlue

McDonald’s is starting to make the toys that come with its Happy Meals more sustainable by building them with renewable, recycled or certified bio-based and plant-based materials. The fast-food giant has set a goal to accomplish this by 2025. “Making our toys out of renewable, recycled, or certified materials will result...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
worldairlinenews.com

American’s and JetBlue’s responses to the DOJ lawsuit

American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker responded to the U.S. Department of Justice’s misguided lawsuit against American and JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (NEA). “Last summer, American and JetBlue announced an innovative alliance to increase competition in the Northeast. In just a few months, the Northeast Alliance has delivered on its promise to ensure growth and provide clear consumer benefits in New York and Boston.
ECONOMY
Flight Global.com

DOJ sues to unwind American-JetBlue alliance, carriers pledge to fight

The US Department of Justice confirms it has sued in US federal court to force American Airlines and JetBlue Airways to scuttle their partnership in the Northeast USA, alleging the pact violates US anti-trust laws. Filed in US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the civil antitrust suit says...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Hayes
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Attorney General Healey sues to block airline merger

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey is suing American Airlines and JetBlue, joining the federal government and five other states in a complaint that alleges the airlines are harming travelers by consolidating operations in Boston and New York City. At issue is the series of agreements the airlines refer to...
BOSTON, MA
Law.com

American Airlines, JetBlue Accused of Conspiring to Share Revenue

The federal government, the District of Colombia, the State of Arizona and five other states filed an antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The complaint accuses the airlines of conspiring to coordinate flights at four major airports in order to share revenues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-11558, United States Of America et al v. American Airlines Group Inc. et al.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

JetBlue-American venture to face DOJ suit as soon as today

U.S. antitrust enforcers are poised to challenge an alliance that allows American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways to coordinate flights in the U.S. Northeast, a person familiar with the matter said, after rivals raised complaints the partnership threatened competition and won federal approval without a full hearing. The Justice Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#U S Airlines#Northeast Alliance#The Antitrust Division#The U S District Court#The Justice Department#The Washington Times#Farmers#Americans#Usda
Washington Times

Undocumented immigrants and public schools stealthily destroying America

There are forces that wish to destroy America. Some of them are visible, and some are stealth. The visible forces include terrorists and nation-states like Iran. Radical Islamic preachers cry “death to America” in their sermons, encouraging martyrdom through suicide bombings. Sept. 11 was their crowning achievement so far. There will likely be other attacks. Some of our military leaders have so predicted. China might also make the list, if not as a destroyer, then as a nation that wants to supplant America as the world’s top economic and military power.
IMMIGRATION
13newsnow.com

New USPS delivery delays take effect Oct. 1: What you should know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been frustrated with the post office this year, you probably won't be thrilled to hear this. Their service is going to get even slower. Starting Friday, Oct. 1, the U.S. Postal Service will implement new standards for First Class Mail. The current benchmark is one to three days but the Postal Service says this will now be one to five days.
INDUSTRY
USA TODAY

Snail mail slowdown

A man who shot and killed 5 people at a Maryland newspaper was sentenced. And a ghost town was uncovered in Utah after over 60 years. It's Tuesday's news.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Washington Times

Americans with ‘natural immunity’ seek ways around COVID mandates

Vaccine holdouts with some immunity from prior coronavirus infections find themselves in the muddled middle as the nation debates how far to go in mandating the shots, with some employers giving them carve-outs and blue states taking hard lines. Spectrum Health in Michigan is granting exemptions to employees who can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US federal court greenlights extradition of former Peruvian president

A California federal court on Tuesday authorized the extradition of former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo to his home country, where he is being prosecuted in a sweeping corruption case. Now that the court has greenlit the extradition, the final decision on sending Toledo -- who is under house arrest in California -- back to Peru rests with the US government.
CONGRESS & COURTS
850wftl.com

Two men scam airlines out of $550,000 through baggage scheme

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly scammed several airlines out of $550,000 in a lost baggage scheme. 31-year-old Pernell Anthony Jones Jr. and 29-year-old Donmonick Martin were taken into custody earlier this month after an investigation into possible false claims and mail fraud. Investigators say starting in 2015,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Senior Army flight surgeon warns pilots could die in mid-flight from vaccine side effects

A senior U.S. Army flight surgeon with specialized training in infectious diseases has filed an affidavit against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for active-duty military personnel, warning that problematic heart side effects may cause pilots to die in mid-flight. Lt. Col. Theresa Long, the surgeon responsible for certifying the fitness...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy