Lawmakers to push for COVID-19 vaccine to be added to list of required immunizations for kids

By Ethan DeWitt
newhampshirebulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hampshire Democratic lawmakers are pushing to add COVID-19 vaccines to the list of immunizations required for all children – provided the vaccines become approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a bill set to be introduced in 2022, eight Democrats, led by newly converted member Rep. William...

newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

wdac.com

