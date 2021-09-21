CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal's fancy new app isn't going to solve any of its problems

By Arol Wright
 7 days ago
We're living in a digital age, and so are our finances. And PayPal is, by far, one of the most used digital wallets worldwide, even with all its problems: it allows users to easily receive and send payments, whether you're just sending money to a friend or even if you're buying something online. Having been around since 1999 and quickly becoming the most used payment method on eBay in the early 2000s, it remains one of the most feature-rich digital wallets in the world, especially in the US. Now PayPal is launching a new version of its mobile app, full of improvements.

makeuseof.com

What to Do if a Stranger Sends You Money on Venmo

If a stranger sends you money on Venmo, the natural reaction is to wonder why. Most people assume that it's a mistake. Unfortunately, most of the time, there isn't anything accidental about it. A popular Venmo scam starts with an accidental payment and is soon followed up with a message...
ACCIDENTS
maketecheasier.com

Venmo vs. Zelle: The Best Digital Wallet to Send Money Easily

One of the best ways to send money is with a digital wallet: no pesky cash to count out and try to deliver in person. While there are many options available, for local purchases, splitting checks, and sending money to friends and family, the choice often comes down to Venmo vs. Zelle. Here we examine which one is actually the best overall?
TECHNOLOGY
elliott.org

I didn’t make a PayPal donation. So where did my money go?

Jon Lau contacted our team after a $100 PayPal donation showed up in his account. He says he didn’t donate any of his hard-earned money to the total stranger listed in the transaction. Paypal says he did. Can we help retrieve Lau’s cash?. Question. Earlier this year, PayPal charged me...
CHARITIES
Benzinga

PayPal Doubles Down On Crypto With New App

Financial technology behemoth PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has released a new application rich in cryptocurrency features. What Happened: The new PayPal app will allow the firm's customers to manage crypto and non-crypto features such as cryptocurrency payments and high yield savings, according to Tuesday's announcement. The payments giant also partnered with online...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

PayPal launches new upgraded app

PayPal has introduced its new upgraded app, including new features and services, the launch of the PayPal Generosity Network in the UK, and two-way messaging for peer-to-peer transactions. The new personalised app provides PayPal customers with a single destination to securely manage their daily financial lives and do more with...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

PayPal launches its ‘super app’ combining payments, savings, bill pay, crypto, shopping and more

These changes shift PayPal from being largely a payments utility that’s tacked on other offerings here and there, to being a more fully fleshed out finance app. Though PayPal itself doesn’t aim to be a “bank,” the new app offers a range of competitive features for those considering shifting their finances to neobanks, like Chime or Varo, as it will now also include support for paycheck Direct Deposits through PayPal’s bank partners with two-day early access, bill pay and more.
INTERNET
chainbulletin.com

PayPal Completes Crypto Offering in U.K. With New App

In a press release published on 21 September, PayPal announced the launch of its new app for customers in the U.K. The new and improved mobile application will bring a slew of features to its users, including direct deposits, bill pay, a digital wallet, peer-to-peer payments, messages, shopping tools, and crypto capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
Financial-Planning.com

PayPal's 'super app' escalates battle against banks, fintechs

PayPal's latest attempt to compete with banks and other large technology companies through a bundle of financial services will likely come in several parts, spread out over time, rather than one dramatic move. The payment company on Tuesday launched its long-awaited "super app," designed for customers to manage financial relationships...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketRealist

PayPal Releases New App Before Launching High-Yield Savings Account

The high level of competitiveness between financial institutions to have the best interest rates on saving accounts sparked the development of high-yield savings accounts. The national average for the APY (Annual Percentage Yield) of a regular savings account is currently 0.06 percent, and consumers demanded higher interest rates on their savings. High-yield savings accounts take it to the next level and offer around 7x more APY than the average savings account.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

PayPal's new app packs every banking feature you'll ever need

PayPal’s mobile app is about to receive its biggest overhaul in years, with sweeping changes to both the app’s aesthetics and functionality. The new “super app” is the culmination of more than a year of planning and development; PayPal first laid out plans for the improved app experience at a third-quarter earnings call last November.
CELL PHONES
invezz.com

PayPal launches a new crypto app for all digital payment needs

Soon after launching its crypto services in the UK, PayPal also announced the launch of its new crypto app. The app will allow users to buy and sell coins, make crypto payments, enjoy high-yield savings, and more. App will be a one-stop shop for all digital currency needs, with new...
CELL PHONES
cryptopotato.com

PayPal Announces New App That Includes Crypto Services

An anticipated PayPal “super wallet” – which includes “crypto capabilities” – has finally been launched. Online payment giant PayPal has announced a new app offering multiple financial services previously foreign to the platform – including “crypto capabilities.”. PayPal’s New App Features. As reported by Newswire, the new app will introduce...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

WhatsApp payments could soon earn cash back

WhatsApp is pushing hard to get a slice of that money transfer pie, introducing mobile person-to-person payments in India and Brazil. And what's better than sending your friend a fast food combo's worth of money to cover that time you left your wallet in the car? Well, lots of things. But getting a tiny, tiny portion of that payment back in credit is probably one of them.
CELL PHONES
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

