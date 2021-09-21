NTSB: Train that rear-ended another was on 'full power'

BOSTON (AP) — A federal investigation has found that the operator of a light rail train that struck the rear of another train in the Boston area in July had turned the speed controller to full power. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report released Tuesday said the train accelerated to 31 mph before colliding with the train ahead of it. That train had been moving at about 10 mph. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says that the driver has been placed on leave and that it is moving to fire the person. The crash July 30 sent 24 passengers and three workers to the hospital with minor injuries.