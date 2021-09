The Ever Ace, the largest container ship in the world, docked at the UK port of Felixstowe in Suffolk on Sunday morning. The giant ship is the sister vessel of the Ever Given, which famously blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March. The Ever Ace is part of a new class of container ships, the Evergreen A-class, which can hold up to 23,992 cargo units. This is up from the 20,124 cargo units that the Ever Given, which is an Evergreen G-class ship, can carry.

