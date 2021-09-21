MSU Theatre Opens 2021-22 Season
Morehead State University's School of Creative Arts will kick off the 2021-22 theatrical season with a virtual production of Csaba Szekely's "Mine Flowers." The recording, filmed at the Lucille Caudill Little Theatre, is available for viewing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Performances will also be available for view on Sundays at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. The recording of this production runs without intermission.www.wmky.org
