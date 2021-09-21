Washington Football Team: Terry McLaurin looks forward to growing with Taylor Heinicke at QB
While Washington’s starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is on the mend with a hip injury, backup Taylor Heinicke continues to garner praise in his absence. In Week 2, Heinicke made his third career start leading Washington to a 30-29 victory over the New York Giants. Putting his full range of abilities on display, Heinicke completed 73.9% of his passes for a career-high 336 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.247sports.com
