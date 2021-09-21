Washington Football Team: Terry McLaurin looks forward to growing with Taylor Heinicke at QB

McLaurin secured 11 of 14 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 30-29 win over the Giants on Thursday night. The speedy third-year man was unsurprisingly Taylor Heinicke's top target throughout the night, and he contributed several key receptions. McLaurin came down with a contested 11-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter, and he also notched a six-yard catch to move the ball to the Giants' 30 on the offense's penultimate play from scrimmage during Washington's game-winning drive. Through two games, McLaurin has now recorded 15 receptions for 169 yards, and his rapport with Heinicke on Thursday certainly sends him into a Week 3 road contest versus the Bills a week from Sunday with plenty of momentum.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO