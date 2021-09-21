CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bledsoe County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1015 AM CDT. Target Area: Bledsoe; Marion; Sequatchie The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Sequatchie River Near Whitwell TN affecting Sequatchie, Bledsoe and Marion Counties. For the Sequatchie River...including Whitwell TN...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Sequatchie River Near Whitwell TN. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Additional rainfall across the area will result in river rises to near flood stage late tonight and Wednesday. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of agricultural land occurs. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of agricultural land becomes more extensive. Water reaches the bottom of the river gage house. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.7 feet on 07/08/2013.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sequatchie, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Bledsoe County, TN
County
Marion County, TN
County
Sequatchie County, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Whitwell Tn
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy