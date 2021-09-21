Flood Warning issued for Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1015 AM CDT. Target Area: Bledsoe; Marion; Sequatchie The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Sequatchie River Near Whitwell TN affecting Sequatchie, Bledsoe and Marion Counties. For the Sequatchie River...including Whitwell TN...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Sequatchie River Near Whitwell TN. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Additional rainfall across the area will result in river rises to near flood stage late tonight and Wednesday. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of agricultural land occurs. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of agricultural land becomes more extensive. Water reaches the bottom of the river gage house. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.7 feet on 07/08/2013.