Franklin County Farm Worker Injured
Franklin County Emergency crews were called to a dairy for an injured worker Tuesday morning. Fire crews were dispatched to a rural dairy after a female worker got her foot stuck in a pit auger just before 9am. Both Pasco and Burbank fire departments also responded to assist in the deconstruction of the farm equipment. The woman was eventually freed and Life-Flighted to Kadlec for treatment. Her condition has not been released, though her injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.www.610kona.com
