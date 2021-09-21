CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, WA

Franklin County Farm Worker Injured

By Frank Cooper
610KONA
 7 days ago

Franklin County Emergency crews were called to a dairy for an injured worker Tuesday morning. Fire crews were dispatched to a rural dairy after a female worker got her foot stuck in a pit auger just before 9am. Both Pasco and Burbank fire departments also responded to assist in the deconstruction of the farm equipment. The woman was eventually freed and Life-Flighted to Kadlec for treatment. Her condition has not been released, though her injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

www.610kona.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, WA
Government
City
Burbank, WA
Franklin County, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, WA
City
Pasco, WA
Franklin County, WA
Crime & Safety
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Equipment#Dairy#Accident
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy