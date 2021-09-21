iCapital Buys Structured Notes Firm Axio Financial
ICapital Network is buying structured notes platform Axio Financial, in a first for the alternative investments platform provider. Terms were not disclosed for the deal, but it comes just weeks after iCapital announced a partnership with Grayscale Investments that would facilitate investments in Bitcoin and other crypto assets, and months after the firm raised $440 million in a global funding round that resulted in a $4 billion valuation.www.wealthmanagement.com
