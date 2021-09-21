iCapital Buys Structured Notes Firm Axio Financial

Dominant banks and growing fintech firms offer big potential. Tap into cyclical economic growth via financial stocks. While some investors are enamored with digital currencies and blockchain technology, many others are more comfortable relying on the tried-and-true names of the financial sector. These megabanks and investment giants have hundreds of billions of dollars in assets, established dividends and a dominant position at the top of the global economy. And while Bitcoin, Ethereum and the like seem to dominate the headlines, the old guard of the financial sector continues to do well as the U.S. sees an uptick in spending and stabilization after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. If you're interested in financial stocks as a play on economic growth, consider one of these top exchange-traded funds as a simple way to gain exposure to the sector.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO