Autumn-Ready Tonal Sneakers

The adidas x 007 Collection has been unveiled by the athletic brand in collaboration with the James Bond franchise to provide avid fans with a way to commemorate the upcoming film. The sneaker collection includes five new iterations of the Ultraboost 20 that each boast distinct branding along with highlights inspired by several of the characters as well as plot points and even scenes from the latest film. The collection also includes a number of apparel styles to choose from for men and women alike such as co-branded jackets, pants and shirts.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO