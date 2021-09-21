Autumn-Ready Tonal Sneakers
New Balance has introduced two new versions of the retro 'AS Roma 997H' in eye-catching autumn-inspired colorways: 'Spruce/Gold' and 'Burgundy/Navy.'. Belonging to its lifestyle range, the '997H' is one of New Balance's most classic silhouettes. Here, the lightweight sneaker has been given a seasonal update, making it the perfect piece to complete one's fall time wardrobe. Just like the original model, the shoes' uppers are made from a mix of suede and mesh, which rests atop an extra-comfy, cushioned midsole. Multi-blocked coloring also remains, giving the sneakers a 90s-era aesthetic appeal.www.trendhunter.com
