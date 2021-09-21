CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Cori Bush sponsors bill to stop evictions for duration of COVID-19 pandemic

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush introduced a bill Tuesday to halt evictions for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, in her latest push for resumption of a national eviction moratorium. In August, the St. Louis Democrat protested the expiration of a national moratorium by sleeping on the steps of...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Legislation Proposed by Cori Bush Prompts Ice Cream Flavor

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ben & Jerry's latest ice cream flavor is supporting a new approach to policing, a proposal sponsored by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis. The Vermont-based company on Monday launched the flavor “Change is Brewing." The limited-batch offering features the flavor of cold brew coffee ice cream with swirls of marshmallow and fudge brownies. The company, at a news conference, also announced support for Bush's legislation, the People's Response Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
goldrushcam.com

California’s U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Co-Leads Legislation with U.S. Senator Warren and Representative Cori Bush to Protect Renters During COVID-19 Pandemic – Would Enact a Nationwide Eviction Moratorium

September 22, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) joined Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and over three dozen of their colleagues in introducing the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 to enact an urgently needed nationwide eviction moratorium. In direct response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Biden’s initial eviction moratorium on the grounds that the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) lacked the statutory authority to mandate such a moratorium, the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 would clarify that the HHS Secretary does permanently retain the authority to implement an eviction moratorium in the interests of public health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Harper's Bazaar

The Might of Cori Bush

“I really felt like I was running,” Rep. Cori Bush says. She’s speaking to me from her home in St. Louis, long braids coiling down past her shoulders, her signature thick lashes framing her eyes as they widen while she sets the scene. She’s describing the moment this past summer when, as a sitting member of Congress, she decided to sleep on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The House had just gone on recess despite the looming July 31 deadline of the eviction moratorium that had been put in place to help the estimated 11 million households that have been unable to make rent due to the pandemic. Legislators were leaving the Capitol, and the administration hadn’t signaled if it would extend the moratorium. Right-wing pundits were arguing that the moratorium itself was unconstitutional; social media and news broadcasts were flooded with accounts from supposed landlords who were spreading disinformation about the moratorium. If you were going off the odds of how things usually go in Washington, it seemed unlikely that anything would change. “I felt like I was running on the inside of myself,” Bush says. “It was just … go.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ayanna Pressley
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Tina Smith Cosponsors Bill That Aims To Expand SCOTUS, Abolish Filibuster: ’Doing Nothing Is Not An Option’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced Tuesday that she has become the first cosponsor to legislation that aims to expand the U.S. Supreme Court by four seats. The Democrat from Minnesota says she joined the bill from Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., because “balance must be restored to the court.” The legislation, if passed, would mean the court would go from nine seats to 13. RELATED: From ‘Delighted’ To ‘Dismayed’, Minn. Politicians React To Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation To SCOTUS Smith says the bill, called “The Judiciary Act,” is not without precedent since the number of Supreme Court justices has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Landlord#The U S Supreme Court#The Eviction Lab#Princeton University#Democrats#Senate#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rep. Cori Bush calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’ after voting against Iron Dome funding

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush said Thursday that the United States shouldn’t be funding an “apartheid state’s military” after voting against $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. “Palestinians deserve freedom from militarized violence too,” Bush said on Twitter. “We shouldn’t be sending an additional $1B to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
butlerradio.com

Mask Opt Out Bill Passes Committee; Would Face Veto By Wolf

A bill that would allow parents to opt out masking requirements inside schools has passed the Senate education committee. Advocates of the bill argue that it’s government overreach to require masks for students. However, state Senator Lindsey Williams of Allegheny County argues that some parents are in favor of masking...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KTLA

Biden receives booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours apart on either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, came […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
talesbuzz.com

A prominent anti-vax doctor, who falsely claimed the COVID-19 vaccine could make people magnetic, had her medical license renewed, report says

A prominent anti-vax doctor had her medical license renewed this month, the Ohio Capital reported. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny told Ohio lawmakers in June that COVID-19 vaccines could make people magnetic. Tenpenny was recently named one of the 12 most prolific sources of anti-vax misinformation. See more stories on Insider’s business...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy