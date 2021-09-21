CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmond, IA

Homecoming week

belmondnews.com
 8 days ago

Belmond-Klemme is celebrating homecoming Sept. 23-25. The queen and king will be crowned in a ceremony planned for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Faris Field. The annual parade will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. It will start on the west side of City Park and travel south to Main Street, turn east onto Main to 5th Ave. NE, turn north onto 5th Ave. NE to 3rd St. NE, turn east onto 3rd St. NE to 8th Ave. NE, turn north onto 8th Ave. NE to 7th St. NE, turn east onto 7th St. NE, and finally turn south onto the elementary school bus lane to end at the high school parking lot.

