Pour me another cup of Joe…

When I was growing up on a narrow stretch of road surrounded by hills, trees, and all sorts of animals running wild called Cash Hollow in the heart of Johnson City, I think back and can only remember one person in my life that ever truly loved me, in the word Love I mean truly felt something for me a feeling that put my needs above her own. People throw that word around carelessly these days but over the years I have come to truly understand what love is and finally what it feels like. But growing up I never experienced it from my mother or father, aunts or uncles, but I did from my grandmother who was, and still is, known as grandma birdie.
Comments / 0