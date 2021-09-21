CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, September 21st

Cover picture for the articleWest Monroe, LA – (09/21/21) Temperatures this afternoon still able to get to the upper 80s in Monroe as the front did not arrive soon enough to impact high temperatures too much this afternoon. Although, areas in southern Arkansas seeing plenty of rain by the 5 o’clock hour. As the frontal rain continues through the central and south Arklamiss, heavy rain and strong winds are still possible through the early parts of the evening. Lows this evening will be in the lower 60s to upper 50s. Temperatures tomorrow expected to be in the upper 70s, lower 80s. Nothing but sunny skies expected tomorrow.

