CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Biden nominee confirmed as federal judge for New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces-based defense and civil rights attorney Margaret Strickland was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate to serve as a federal judge in New Mexico, where two prior nominees from former President Donald Trump were sidelined in the runup to the 2020 election.

Strickland was among President Joe Biden’s first slate of nominees to the federal bench announced in March. She was confirmed Tuesday by a 52-45 vote of the Senate, including supportive votes by U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján.

Prior nominations by Trump to fill two vacancies on the U.S. District Court in New Mexico were put on hold in September 2020 by Heinrich and Sen. Tom Udall, Luján’s predecessor. They said Trump had politicized the judicial nominations process blatantly as a tool for campaigning shortly before the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and deferred the vetting process until after the 2020 election.

Another New Mexico U.S. District Court vacancy could go to Biden nominee David Urias, who has worked for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Heinrich praised Strickland for her familiarity with the Southwest region along the U.S. border with Mexico and her work ethic.

The New Mexico U.S. District Court has relied on visiting judges to relieve pressure on its robust dockets of immigration and drug trafficking cases.

Republican Judge Kea W. Riggs filled a vacancy on the local U.S. District Court in 2019, and Trump also opened the way in 2017 for former Roswell-based attorney Joel Carson to join the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to take the place of Paul Joseph Kelly.

Strickland takes on the lifetime judicial appointment at age 41. She started her career at the Law Offices of the Public Defender for the state of New Mexico, from 2006 through 2011. She continued her career as a partner at McGraw & Strickland, representing more than 70 clients at trial and arguing before the state Supreme Court.

Among civil rights claims, Strickland represented Jillian and Andrew Beck in a lawsuit against two Las Cruces police officers on allegations of brutality and civil rights violations. The couple prevailed in a jury trial and received a $1.4 million settlement award in 2018.

Luján said that Strickland brings professional diversity to the federal courts as a former public defender.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cowboys for Trump founder survives county recall campaign

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has prevailed against efforts to recall him from office as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico. Recall committee spokesman Scott Fredrick said a petition drive collected 1,229 signatures from registered voters in Griffin’s Otero County district, short of what they needed to trigger a special election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
The Associated Press

Judge dismisses challenge to Denver’s vaccine mandate

DENVER (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate a day before it’s set to take effect. In a lawsuit filed last week, seven officers claimed that the city did not have the authority to impose the mandate under a local disaster emergency declared by Mayor Michael Hancock at the beginning of the pandemic, noting that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis rescinded his statewide emergency pandemic order in July. They claim the city should have instead followed the more drawn out process laid out in state law to impose regulations.
LAW
The Associated Press

High court: County jails did not violate inmate rights

BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts has rejected a claim that county jails across the state violated the due process rights of inmates during the coronavirus pandemic. The state public defenders agency and the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union argued that the sheriffs who run...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Udall
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Martin Heinrich
The Associated Press

Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch political party leaders were meeting Wednesday in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament. The talks in The Hague come after attempts to...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

US mine safety grants totaling $1M awarded to 13 recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen grants totaling $1 million have been awarded to promote U.S. mine safety. The U.S. Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration announced the funding Tuesday through its Brookwood-Sago grant program. The program was established in 2006 in honor of 25 miners who died in 2001...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

586K+
Followers
321K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy