DOUGLAS — Four days of action-packed events came to an end Sunday at the 97th annual Cochise County Fair. Dominique Valenzuela, general manager for the Cochise County Fairgrounds, said official attendance figures won’t be known for several days. However, preliminary figures indicate numbers will be down compared to previous years despite a packed fairgrounds Saturday to see the Cochise College rodeo, the first intercollegiate rodeo of the season.

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO