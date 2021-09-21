CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a bow hunter for prey and fatally shot him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gregory Gabrisch, 31, of Houston, died from a gunshot wound in the San Juan National Forest north of Rico on Friday morning, and one of the Pennsylvania hunters was arrested on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide, a felony.

The man who was arrested was hunting with a .50-caliber black powder rifle as his partner used a calling device to lure elk into range, The Durango Herald reported. The device mimics the sound a bull elk would make when challenging other bulls or when trying to find a cow elk.

Gabrisch was wearing dark brown camouflage when he was shot. Bow hunters in Colorado are not required to wear daylight fluorescent orange, which breaks up the camouflage pattern needed to get close to game.

Investigators say the 67-year-old hunter from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target before shooting. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials recommend wearing fluorescent orange or florescent pink clothing in the field even when not hunting.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US mine safety grants totaling $1M awarded to 13 recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen grants totaling $1 million have been awarded to promote U.S. mine safety. The U.S. Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration announced the funding Tuesday through its Brookwood-Sago grant program. The program was established in 2006 in honor of 25 miners who died in 2001...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Colorado commission agrees on new congressional map

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s independent redistricting commission approved a new congressional map minutes before midnight on Tuesday, in the latest test of whether citizens can draw legislative maps that are fairer than ones sketched by politicians and a sign that the redistricting process has kicked into high gear. The once-a-decade...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Juan, TX
City
Elizabeth, CO
City
Houston, TX
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Durango, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Durango, CO
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

586K+
Followers
321K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy