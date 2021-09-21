Study Confirms Political Influence on Preventing COVID Spread
By James Python
North Denver News
7 days ago
People who feel strongly connected to their country are more likely to practice social distancing and mask wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research that looked at nearly 70 nations worldwide. “In pretty much every country we examined around the world, people who were strongly identified [with their country]...
A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration not to use its public health authority to turn away any migrant families who illegally cross the southern border into the United States, an abandonment of U.S. policy in effect since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The CDC is looking into the possibility that the first COVID deaths in the United States occurred in these states. As part of its investigation into the virus’s origins in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into four deaths from January 2020 that may be linked to the first COVID-19 deaths in the country.
The COVID-19 virus, which has killed more than four million people worldwide, may have begun spreading in the United States in September 2019, according to a study conducted by Chinese researchers. In a new paper published on preprint server Chinese Academy of Sciences, a group of Chinese researchers said there...
COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even against the highly contagious Delta variant. The CDC released two other studies on Friday that suggested older adults were less protected, even after vaccination. U.S. health authorities will review the latest real-world data to decide if booster shots are...
NEW YORK - Pfizer has begun mid-to-late stage trials of an oral COVID-19 drug designed to prevent infection in those who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The drugmaker said Monday it has launched Phase 2/3 of a global clinical trial that aims to enroll up to 2,660 healthy adults who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
New research suggests side-effects from the COVID-19 vaccine among south central Kentucky residents mirror the results of clinical trials conducted last year. A project by Bowling Green-based Med Center Health, Western Kentucky University, and the University of Kentucky College of Medicine - Bowling Green Campus was conducted through the Western Kentucky Heart and Lung/Med Center Health Research Foundation.
A new study from the Western Rural Development Center (WRDC) based at Utah State University shows a connection between political views and COVID-19 per capita cases and death rates. The article, “COVID-19 in Rural America: Impacts of Politics and Disadvantages,” shared information from the study showing that counties with high...
Newly published research reveals that COVID-19 is getting better at spreading through the air as it evolves, putting more people at risk of contracting the virus. The study involved the Alpha, not Delta, variant due to its dominance when the research was conducted, but the scientists note that the now-dominant Delta variant is even more contagious than the Alpha variant … Continue reading
ATLANTA (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Centers for Disease Control released the results of three studies concerning layered prevention strategies this week. These studies were included in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, highlighting the importance of using such strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19 and minimize disruptions to school operations.
WASHINGTON — Drugmaker Pfizer said it has started a large-scale clinical trial of a drug to ward off COVID-19 in those who are exposed to the virus. The trial for the oral antibiotic will involve 2,660 healthy adult participants who live in the same household as someone who is infected with COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Dr. Joseph Ladapo will be the state's new surgeon general and secretary of the state's health department. "Joe has had a remarkable academic and medical career," DeSantis said at a news conference. "We feel that Joe is just the right guy for the job."
NEW YORK (AP) — A new study of Texas prison inmates provides more evidence that coronavirus can spread even in groups where most people are vaccinated. A COVID-19 outbreak at a federal prison in July and August infected 172 male inmates in two prison housing units, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday.
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
Now that the F.D.A. and the C.D.C. both endorse booster shots for eligible people in the United States, vaccination sites are gearing up for an influx of more people returning to get that third shot. In Skagit County, many people are here are waiting in their cars for the chance...
As we begin the slow transition from summer to fall, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. But while numbers in some states are surging, cases in other states are beginning to plateau or even fall. Nevertheless, the U.S. as a whole is reporting almost as many COVID-related hospitalizations as it was during last winter's peak, before there was a highly effective vaccine available to everyone 12 and older. As the Delta variant continues to circulate, experts predict that states with the highest number of cases will improve, while those that have yet to experience a surge may be the next to see their numbers rise.
Researchers in Bradenton are seeking volunteers for a clinical trial to evaluate a pill to prevent COVID-19 in people who don’t have the virus, but have been exposed to it. The ideal candidate is one who lives in the same residence with someone who has the virus. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, have not had COVID-19, have no symptoms of the disease, and have a healthy immune system.
More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
Outside experts found no evidence of political interference in the state-by-state population totals from the 2020 census used for divvying up congressional seats, but their limited review didn't include demographic data or places smaller than states, according to a task force report released Tuesday. The task force was established by...
Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
