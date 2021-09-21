CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL rookie QB rankings: Fields near top despite interception

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the whole, Week 2 was tougher on the rookie quarterbacks, including the Bears’ Justin Fields, than Week 1. There was some good, but more bad, and a decent amount of ugly too. One man was spared, however, since Trey Lance never took the field for the 49ers. He’s played the least among all the rookie quarterbacks, so he is the hardest to assess. Next week we’ll have a newcomer to the list, as well, as Davis Mills draws the start in Houston in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Here is the one pass that proves Trevor Lawrence will be a bust

A couple things happened on Sunday to Jacksonville quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. He experienced his first loss ever and he revealed why he will become a bust. Since before the draft, I have been screaming through the keys on my keyboard, that Lawrence does not have what it takes. I was so sure of myself prior to the draft, I went as far as to put a 90 percent bust rate on him.
NFL
ESPN

Grading NFL rookie quarterback debuts: Execs on how Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones looked in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2021 season was a throwback to an NFL truism: Rookie quarterbacks are supposed to struggle. Enough gifted passers have blazed defenses early in their careers that the reality is easy to forget. But as the NFL featured three rookie quarterbacks -- the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, the Jets' Zach Wilson and the Patriots' Mac Jones -- starting in Week 1 for just the second time since 1970, the result was a mostly up-and-down 0-for-3 performance.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Daily Record

Memorabilia firm bets on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars fans aren’t the only ones expecting big things from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. A sports memorabilia firm that sells shares in collectibles added Lawrence trading cards to its long list of items connected to legendary sports figures. White Plains, New York-based Collectable Sports Assets LLC has registered with the...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

NFL Rookie QB Status Report Heading Into Week 2

The 2020 quarterback draft class was one of the best we’ve seen in a while and could prove to be one of the deepest in recent history as time goes on. We got a chance to see several rookie signal-callers who were a part of that draft class take the field at the NFL level for the first time in the preseason, but that only tells us so much. You don’t really find out who a player—or a team for that matter—is until they’ve shown themselves in the regular season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Int#American Football#Comp Att#Comp#Patriots
NBC Sports

Rookie QB Power Rankings: Why Mac Jones is the best in his class

Turns out it ain't easy being a rookie quarterback in the NFL. The five QBs taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft all have lofty expectations, but they're all works in progress, and Week 2 was proof: Three rookies in this group combined to throw seven interceptions Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

NFL QB ranking: Patriots impressive rookie Mac Jones rises in QB index

How did Mac Jones do in his debut as the new man under center for the New England Patriots?. Well, the team couldn’t quite get it done against the Miami Dolphins, but many Patriots fans and NFL strategists throughout the league was impressed by the rookie and how comfortable he looked in the game after his first drop back resulted in a fumble.
NFL
The Ringer

Ranking Every Interception From a Sloppy NFL Morning

Last season, NFL players threw 395 interceptions. That may feel like a lot, but with 17 weeks in the regular season, that’s an average of only 23 interceptions per week. OK, maybe that still feels like a lot. But you know what’s definitely a lot? There were 21 interceptions in the 1 p.m. ET slate of NFL games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Grading every NFL rookie QB in Week 2

All things considered, it was a strong start for rookie quarterbacks in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Mac Jones each started for their teams from the jump. Trey Lance and Justin Fields began the season as backups, but each scored a touchdown inside the red zone.
NFL
audacy.com

Where Patriots QB Mac Jones ranks among all NFL passers

It’s only been two weeks of NFL action, but some statistical trends are starting to take hold across the league. As such, WEEI.com will check in each week through the remainder of the season to see how the Patriots (1-1) are doing statistically in a variety of areas, both on a team level and as individuals.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL QB Rookie Rankings: Mac Jones’ play not sustainable, Lawrence and Wilson struggle

Evaluating and ranking the QB performances of NFL rookies is supposed to be a fun exercise in seeing which teams have gotten the best early returns on their high-end investments. We’ve had great luck the past few seasons finding early success in these young passers. We’re only two games in, and a lot can change, but things aren’t going smoothly for what we thought would be a legendary QB class.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

NFL Rookie QB Tracker – How the most notable rookie signal-callers fared in Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season is an opportunity for teams to continue building chemistry. That is especially the case for rookie quarterbacks continuing to adjust to the speed of the professional level. Transitioning to the NFL can offer an array of new firsts (good and bad) for athletes well-accustomed to dominating their opponents.
NFL
UC Daily Campus

Roundtable: Which rookie QB will have the most NFL success?

April’s NFL Draft was a big one for quarterbacks, as five QBs were drafted in the first round, tying the second-most all time. Despite first round picks normally signifying sure things, quarterback prospects are always a wild card. Some of these teams that hoped to hit a home run in this year’s draft will end up striking out in the long run, while others will lock in their new franchise signal-caller. While No. 3 pick Trey Lance (and new Texans QB1 Davis Mills) have yet to start, the other four have made appearances or started in both games, giving us a big enough sample size to have some bold takes. Which rookie quarterback will be the most successful? Our team of writers have their picks:
NFL
CBS Boston

Pair Of Mac Jones Interceptions Badly Hurts Patriots Vs. Saints

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — Pretty much everybody went into Sunday’s Saints-Patriots game expecting some costly turnovers from Jameis Winston. Yet a few minutes before halftime, it was Winston’s counterpart committing the costly mistake. On a third-and-10 at the New England 44-yard line, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones tried to release a pass before getting hit by Kaden Ellis. The pass — technically intended for Hunter Henry — would’ve had a very low percentage chance of being completed had it been released cleanly. But with the contact, it had zero chance of being caught by anyone not wearing a white jersey. Saints...
NFL
NBC Sports

Where Lance sits in rookie QB rankings after others struggle

This just in: playing quarterback in the NFL is hard. It was a brutal Sunday for the 2021 QB class as Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence threw seven interceptions combined and were sacked 10 times. Justin Fields, meanwhile, was sacked nine times and threw for just 68 yards.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy