NFL rookie QB rankings: Fields near top despite interception

April’s NFL Draft was a big one for quarterbacks, as five QBs were drafted in the first round, tying the second-most all time. Despite first round picks normally signifying sure things, quarterback prospects are always a wild card. Some of these teams that hoped to hit a home run in this year’s draft will end up striking out in the long run, while others will lock in their new franchise signal-caller. While No. 3 pick Trey Lance (and new Texans QB1 Davis Mills) have yet to start, the other four have made appearances or started in both games, giving us a big enough sample size to have some bold takes. Which rookie quarterback will be the most successful? Our team of writers have their picks:

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO